Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott’s Engagement Still Not Happening, Here’s Why

Kylie Jenner has been flaunting a massive rock on that specific finger, but she will not be saying "I do" to Travis Scott anytime soon.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have long been rumored to have already taken their relationship to the next level. Not only did the couple recently welcome their baby girl, Stormi Webster, to the world, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been flaunting a massive rock on that specific finger that ignited engagement speculations even more. However, a new report revealed that the brand new parents are still not heading in that direction.

A source started off by telling People that the 20-year-old reality television personality is absolutely enjoying being a mother to her firstborn. The insider also shared that Kylie Jenner is “a great mom and she loves dressing Stormi up in outfits!” and treats her like her very own baby doll.

The source then added that everyone is so proud of Kylie, despite being a young mom and not having Travis Scott by her side all the time. The insider revealed that the 25-year-old rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer is very busy with his career at the moment, which is why being engaged is still not a part of their priority list.

Travis Scott’s absence has become a hot topic and multiple sites feasts on the idea that it might eventually ruin his relationship with Kylie Jenner. But some reports also claim that the Life of Kylie star doesn’t really mind the situation.

stormi webster ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Hollywood Life alleged that the social media princess is “cool” that the rapper is taking “parenting breaks” just as long as he still fulfills his duty as a dad. The site also added that the rapper enjoys playing video games and Kylie Jenner would rather see him do that than hang out with his friends. However, Gossip Cop quickly noted that the youngest sibling of the Kardashian/Jenner clan is also taking “parenting breaks” of her own, so having some time away from Stormi doesn’t really appear to be a big deal for the couple.

In fact, the site has previously revealed that the first-time mom is quite open-minded when it comes to Travis Scott’s hectic schedule. Running her very own empire, Kylie Jenner definitely knows how hard it is to balance one’s career and personal life.