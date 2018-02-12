Indianapolis Colts Fans Hilariously React To Frank Reich Hiring Following Josh McDaniels Fiasco

The Indianapolis Colts officially have a new head coach after hiring Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich on Sunday. It has a rough week for the Colts’ fans after the excitement of the Josh McDaniels reported hiring.

According to a report from ESPN, the Colts and Reich have agreed on a five-year contract.

As fans know, McDaniels chose to back out of his contract with the Colts to remain with the New England Patriots. It was a shock to the Colts’ franchise and especially the fans.

Following the news of Reich agreeing to become the Colts’ new head coach, it was obvious that fans were not going to allow their excitement to get the best of them. Many fans asked the team for proof, which is exactly what Jim Irsay and the Colts were happy to give.

Quite a few fans took to their Twitter accounts to reply to the Colts’ official announcement of the hiring. Most of the Twitter responses were skeptical. Others were downright hilarious.

Here are just a few of the tweets that fans sent in to the Colts to shut down any doubt that Reich had officially signed his contract.

It's official Colts fans! Frank Reich is your new head coach: https://t.co/ESDN4HNB5f pic.twitter.com/RzUlut63rp — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 11, 2018

You sure? — kill me (@BreesForMVP) February 11, 2018

I won't believe it until Week 1 kicks off. — David Dearing (@DD1070) February 11, 2018

In response to those tweets, the Colts decided to prove to their fans that Reich was indeed officially signed to a contract.

Since you guys got jokes! pic.twitter.com/qfA7muSwbx — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 11, 2018

Irsay and company have to be very excited about their new head coach. Reich was a big part of the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl run and has a history with the Colts as well. Most notably, Reich was the quarterbacks coach back when superstar quarterback Peyton Manning was under center in Indianapolis.

Reich is known for being a man of his word and has a great voice in the locker room wherever he is. That will go a long way for the Colts, especially with the way the McDaniels situation ended.

Fans believe that Chris Ballard did a great job with the coaching search and they seem to be very excited about Reich being named the head coach, based on their collective tweets.

All of that being said, congratulations to both the Colts and Reich on the new deal. A new era of football is beginning in Indianapolis and fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief now that their team has their coach locked up under contract.