Kris Jenner Reportedly Thinks Tyga Could Be Kylie Jenner’s Baby Daddy, Says ‘Hollywood Life’

Kris Jenner reportedly wants Kylie Jenner to have Tyga take a paternity test to reveal if baby Stormi Webster is his child. According to Hollywood Life, the momager has thought about the timeline of Stormi’s conception and birth and doesn’t believe that Travis Scott is necessarily the father of Kylie’s baby.

A source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan revealed that Kris and Tyga may be teaming up behind Kylie Jenner’s back to have a paternity test done on Stormi.

The source also reported that Kris Jenner almost hopes that Tyga is the father, as she feels he would do a better job at raising her granddaughter than Travis Scott.

It has been rumored that the Kardashian-Jenner family has been upset by Travis’ blasé attitude toward the pregnancy in general. Rumors have circulated that the pair are no longer getting along and that Travis isn’t ready to change his ways. Instead, he wants to continue staying out late and partying, despite Kylie and her family wanting him to stay home with her and take care of Stormi.

The rapper has allegedly said that he is becoming successful and because of that, he isn’t interested in delaying or quitting his career any time soon.

so… the Holiday Collection launches today ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 22, 2017 at 10:40am PST

The pair’s relationship has mostly occurred behind closed doors, and they have been so secretive about it that some wondered if they were even still together at the time Stormi was born.

Kylie Jenner stated on her show, Life of Kylie, that she and Tyga broke up only because he wanted to be more serious. Ironically, she got pregnant immediately after the break-up and had to go from carefree to mom relatively quickly.

She met Travis Scott and started dating him just a few weeks after calling it quits with Tyga. If Stormi is Travis’ daughter, the pair conceived her almost immediately after getting together.

The reality star and lip kit mogul is reportedly doing really well in her role as a new mom. Although she has paid help, it has been reported that she is doing night feedings and changing Stormi’s diapers, despite not being required to do so.