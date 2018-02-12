Mariah Carey Weight Loss: Diva Shows Off Tiny Waist During Date Night With Her New Man

Mariah Carey is certainly not one to shy away from flaunting her enviable curves, and her recent date night with her much younger boyfriend is no exception. After being body-shamed for a long time, the “Heartbreaker” singer made sure that everyone will see her body transformation by wearing skin-tight clothes that shows off her new slimmer figure.

The 47-year-old singer and songwriter is mostly known for her glamorous ensemble but Mariah Carey opted for a much casual look during her dinner date with backup dancer and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka at Fogo De Chao in Beverly Hills on Thursday night. The lovebirds were also accompanied by the diva’s six-year-old son Moroccan.

Mariah Carey was all smiles as she left the restaurant hand-in-hand with her new man, wearing an all black leather ensemble. Although she opted to wear a Letterman jacket over her skintight top, the “Always Be My Baby” hitmaker’s tiny waist was still evident. Her curves were even more emphasized by her trousers that fitted her like a glove.

The songstress then put her blonde, curly tresses into a high messy bun, which showed off her much slimmer face.

Mariah Carey never really stopped wearing her usual revealing outfits throughout her career. However, the famous singer has obviously gained weight over the years and she has been body-shamed over it. Instead of being depressed about all the negative comments, she made an effort to bring her slimmer figure back and she has definitely achieved it.

The “Queen of Christmas” then surprised everyone that she had undergone weight loss surgery last year. Mariah Carey had gastric sleeve surgery that helped her achieve a new figure.

An insider previously told Entertainment Tonight that Mariah Carey was “happy with this new chapter in her life,” and noted that her successful weight loss surgery made her feel great. Judging by her latest appearance, the diva certainly looked even more confident than she was before.

Following her respiratory infection in November, Mariah Carey appears to be happy, healthy, and content in her recent appearances. The chart-topper and Bryan Tanaka hooked up after Mariah’s failed engagement with billionaire James Packer.