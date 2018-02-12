49ers Linebacker Reuben Foster Arrested For Second Time In One Month — Domestic Violence Suspected

Reuben Foster, the 49ers star inside linebacker, has been arrested on domestic violence allegations. The Mercury News reports that Foster was brought into the Santa Clara County jail on Sunday and his bail was set at $75,000.

According to the Mercury News, police were called to a Los Gatos home in response to a report of a domestic incident. A woman who is reportedly in a relationship with Foster told officers that she was assaulted after an argument between the linebacker and herself. Police found what looked like an assault rifle in the home and one of the charges against Reuben is related to his alleged possession of this weapon.

This is Reuben Foster’s second arrest this year. On January 12, he was booked for second-degree marijuana possession in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Foster played for the University of Alabama. As the San Francisco Chronicle reports, this charge means that the marijuana was for his personal use. However, it’s a Class A Misdemeanor in Alabama.

He’s had previous disciplinary issues with the NFL as well. In March of last year, he was booted from the NFL combine because of a run-in with an employee at a hospital. He failed a drug test last year as well, and was placed in the NFL’s substance abuse program.

49ers LB Reuben Foster arrested for domestic violence, his second arrest in the last month https://t.co/M1Gp1w7mgP pic.twitter.com/QQ6Njd4Mq9 — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) February 12, 2018

The San Francisco 49ers have put out a statement in which they confirm that the team is aware that Foster was arrested. They also state that they consider the matter serious and are gathering all relevant information, the Mercury News reports.

After his drug possession arrest, 49ers General Manager John Lynch said that Foster had to find a way to stay clean. Given the gravity of these new charges, there’s no telling how management will react.

Foster has the talent that could make him a hard player for the team to dismiss. While in Alabama, Foster received the Butkus Award, which is an accolade given to the country’s top-ranked linebacker, the San Francisco Chronicle notes. He was also seen as a leading NFL draft-pick because of his skill on the field. But his draft selection was affected by issues with his character and previous injuries.