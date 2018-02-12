Home Treatments To Ease The Symptoms of Pneumonia

In the United States, a report last week indicates that flu or pneumonia causes 1 out of 10 deaths. The pneumonia infections affect one or both lungs and caused by viruses, bacteria or fungi.

Among the typical symptoms of pneumonia are coughing with phlegm or mucus, fever, sweating and chills, chest pain and shortness of breath. Pneumonia is contagious that could spread through inhalation of airborne droplets from a sneeze or a cough.

Prescribed antibiotic, antiviral or antifungal drugs could treat pneumonia. There are also home treatments that could relieve the symptoms of pneumonia. The following are some home remedies shared by Medical News Today to ease the symptoms of this condition:

For a Cough

1.Saltwater gargle

Saltwater gargle consists of two ingredients namely salt and water that is easy to make and apply. This warm gargle could help remove the mucus or germs in the throat and chest. It will prevent the coughing from being aggravated.

2. Herbal teas

A study indicates that herbs such as peppermint and eucalyptus could sooth the throat of people with upper respiratory tract infections. They could also break up the mucus and relieve the inflammation caused by pneumonia.

For Chest Pains

3. Drink ginger or turmeric tea.

Pneumonia could also cause chest pain, which is the effect of coughing. You may try drinking warm ginger or turmeric tea. They have natural anti-inflammatory properties that could reduce the chest pain.

For Fever

4. Drink iced beverages.

To prevent hydration, you have to keep the person with fever full of liquids by drinking iced beverages. You may also eat homemade ice popsicles to cool and hydrate the patient’s body.

5. Drink Fenugreek tea.

A study shows that fenugreek tea could make a person sweat and lessen the temperature of a person with the fever.

6. Take over-the-counter pain relievers.

OTC drugs could reduce fever and pain. However, you must take the proper dosage and take them with food.

For Shortness of Breath

7. Drink a cup of caffeine.

You could drink a small amount of coffee or black or green tea that could open up the airways in the lungs.

8. Inhale warm and damp air.

Breathing over a warm cup of tea or the steam from a shower could keep the throat from pressurized. This treatment could reduce this symptom of pneumonia.

9. Have enough rest.

To ease the shortness of breath, you must have enough rest needed for the repair of the cellular in the body. Do not do things that require physical effort.

For Chills

10. Drink warm liquids.

To prevent chills caused by fever, you may drink warm liquids. These include herbal teas, warm water or a bowl of soup.