Price Of Minnie Van Service Also Increases At Walt Disney World

Sunday marked a huge day for Disney Parks as ticket prices increased on both coasts, but there plenty of other things that went up in cost as well. In California, Disneyland saw prices go up on most tickets and annual passes for those two parks. In Florida, Walt Disney World saw ticket prices go up across the board as well as the cost of parking, but those wanting to use the Minnie Van service are going to have to fork up a bit of extra cash as well.

The new Minnie Van service started last year and has been expanding to different resorts all across Walt Disney World property. Most recently, the service started heading out from select resorts to Orlando International Airport (MCO) for departing flights, and it has proven to be quite popular too.

It’s a great alternative and additional option to the Walt Disney World transportation system when the boats, buses, and monorails are just overcome with other guests. Unfortunately, all good things must have a speedbump, and that is what the Minnie Vans developed this weekend.

As reported by WDW Magic, on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, Minnie Van service saw an increase in price for those wanting to get a quick ride around property.

Since its debut, Minnie Van service could be used for $20 per ride, but now, it is going to cost a little bit more. As of Sunday, the price of the service has gone up to $25 for those wanting to use it for rides to the parks, Disney Springs, or to select resorts.

As of Feb. 11, 2018, here are the resorts participating in the Minnie Van service:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Boardwalk Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

As of now, the Minnie Van service is still very limited for transportation to Orlando International for departing flights. It is $150 for the one-way service to the airport and can accommodate up to six guests and three car seats for club-level guests at these resorts:

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Boardwalk Resort

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

If you can use the Lyft app or head to the concierge desk at your Walt Disney World Resort, then, you can use the Minnie Van service. This has become an extremely popular option and in quick fashion as it was just introduced late last year. On Sunday, the cost of using Minnie Vans did go up, but it wasn’t a huge amount and will still prove to be a very beneficial option for those traveling around the parks and resorts.