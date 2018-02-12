Kim Kardashian Is Following In Kylie Jenner’s Footsteps With New Lipstick Line Coming Soon

When it comes to the Kardashians and Jenners, it should come as no surprise to fans who follow the famous family that Kylie Jenner is the wealthiest member, especially after her extremely successful cosmetic launch in 2016. While Jenner focused on lips, with lipsticks and glosses, her sister, Kim Kardashian went with face powders, contour kits, and even perfume when she launched her own beauty company, KKW Beauty. With Kylie Jenner proving that focusing on the lips is guaranteed to bring in the money, it makes sense that her other beauty loving sisters might want to follow in her footsteps.

On Instagram, Kim Kardashian posted on Sunday morning to let her followers know that she will, in fact, be adding a line of lip products to her KKW Beauty collection. Although Kardashian did not share many details in this initial Instagram post, she did make it clear that a lipstick line would be coming soon. Along with the message about the lipsticks, the reality star also shared a close up picture of herself in a white robe that was opened to reveal her cleavage, as well as her jewelry. However, the real focus of the picture was apparently her lips, which were perfectly made up, in what some believe to be one of her new lip shades.

As the Daily Mail reported, each of Kim Kardashian’s beauty launches from KKW Beauty has sold out, with her latest sell-out being her recently released Kimoji perfumes. With each successful launch, Kardashian has proven that she knows what her followers want when it comes to their beauty routine, and with the addition of lipsticks to her KKW Beauty, it seems that she knows just how popular that particular cosmetic is to many women.

While there does not seem to be any other news about when the lipstick will officially launch, or even what colors Kim Kardashian plans to offer, it is likely that the reality star will keep her fans updated via social media, especially considering she made the announcement of this new addition to her cosmetics line via Instagram. On top of posting from her personal Instagram account, KKW Beauty also shared images of what appear to be lipsticks that may be a part of this new collection on their Instagram account. This means that while Kardashian is clearly keeping her fans updated as to what is coming next, followers of her beauty company got a bit of a sneak peak prior to her sharing with the fans that follow her personal Instagram only.

For fans of Kim Kardashian and her KKW Beauty, it is only a matter of time before these new lipsticks will be available for purchase. In the meantime, fans may want to watch social media to find out what colors will be available and when.