Indianapolis Colts Get New Coach, Frank Reich, After Josh McDaniels Controversy

The Indianapolis Colts have finally found a new coach after they were rejected by Patriots offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels. ESPN reports that Frank Reich, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator, has agreed to a five-year coaching contract with the Colts.

The team’s search for a replacement for Chuck Pagano has been rocky. The Colts had previously tipped McDaniels for the job and announced that he had accepted the job on February 6. According to ESPN, he called Colts management later that day to withdraw from the agreement. The team had already scheduled a press conference to introduce him as the new coach. But the Colts General Manager, Chris Ballard, took the podium instead to give some insight on what they planned to do in light of McDaniels’ decision. Ballard also took responsibility for making the mistake of announcing that Josh was the head coach before the contract was signed.

At the end of the presser, Ballard announced that Colts’ rivalry with the New England Patriots was “back on.”

The team seems to be finding some humor in the situation. The Indianapolis Colts’ tweeted a picture of Reich signing what looks like a contract and captioned the image with the “googly eyes” emoji. It’s a clear reference to their past misstep with McDaniels.

ESPN says that there were a couple of other coaches competing for the job along with Reich. The Colts also interviewed the New Orleans Saints’ assistant head coach and tight ends coach Dan Campbell, and Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier over the course of a couple of days. This ends a six-week search for a new head coach that was temporarily derailed by McDaniels’ decision to stay in Massachusetts.

Who is Frank Reich? Get to know our head coach: https://t.co/2ur30lw135 pic.twitter.com/P4dUtetjM6 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) February 11, 2018

Frank Reich actually started his coaching career with the Colts, according to a video on the team’s website. He started off as an intern and went on to become the quarterback and wide receiver coach. He has also worked as receivers coach with the University of Arizona Wildcats, and as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the San Diego Chargers. But the biggest accomplishment on his resume is undoubtedly the Philidelphia Eagles’ recent Super Bowl win while he was the offensive coordinator.

At the press conference earlier this week, GM Chris Ballard said that he wanted a coach that was fully committed to rebuilding the Colts. For the team’s sake, here’s hoping that Frank Reich is the man for the job.