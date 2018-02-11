Lauren, A 29-Year-Old Lifelong Virgin Pregnant With A ‘Miracle’ Baby, Shares Her Story

Lauren is a 29-year-old lifelong virgin, and later this year she is expecting her first “miracle” baby.

The woman, who has remained anonymous except for her first name, is sharing her story this week and generating some controversy for her pregnancy and what she calls her miracle.

Lauren comes from a religious community in Manitoba, Canada, and decided that she would wait until she was married to have sex. But she also wanted to become a mother, so she decided to go against her parents’ wishes and conceive through in-vitro fertilization.

Now, Lauren is talking to VICE magazine about her unusual decision and the backlash she received from many people about it. Lauren told the magazine that she hasn’t had much luck on the dating scene, and that she wasn’t thrilled with some of the crude messages she received when she tried her hand at online dating, so she has chosen to remain single.

Choosing to remain a virgin even at age 29 was not a hard decision. As Lauren explained, she was born with a pituitary disorder that leaves her with a hormone imbalance and not much of a sexual drive.

But still, Lauren admitted that having a baby was a difficult decision and one that people in her town might have a difficult time understanding.

“I live in a fairly small religious community, it’s very Mennonite,” she said.

“It’s gotten a bit more progressive lately, but up until a few years ago it was a dry town. So it’s not something you’d openly talk about. People know I’m single and having a kid by myself. But they don’t necessarily know the virgin part of it.”

The story of the pregnant virgin is making headlines well beyond the small community. After Vice featured Lauren’s story, it got picked up by a number of other news outlets including Hollywood Life, which featured the story at the top of its page and generated quite a bit of discussion from readers. Many who responded both on the site or on social media were supportive of Lauren’s decision to have a baby, though some did have reservations about it.

Lauren is expecting her first baby in June. She said she plans to remain a virgin and is in no hurry to find a man or get married.