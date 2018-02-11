Meghan Markle’s Face Mocked As ‘Cheddar Man’ In Disturbing Image Tweeted By ‘Trump-Supporting’ U.S. Politician

Meghan Markle is being “mocked-up as Cheddar Man” in a picture that was Photoshopped and posted online by a politician running for office on the Republican ticket. It was a shocking image and it was immediately hit with outrage from the masses, which included a former co-worker of Meghan’s from the show she retired from — Suits.

According to the Mirror, Paul Nehlen, who is a Republican running for Congress, tweeted this “racist” image of Meghan Markle that he created from her engagement picture. The caption of the picture read, “Honey does this tie make my face look pale?” The picture is of Meghan Markle with her face removed alongside Prince Harry.

The picture mocking Meghan, which the Inquisitr will not show, has apparently spawned more racist tweets about Prince Harry’s bride-to-be, who is mixed race. According to the Mirror, other users have superimposed apes into Meghan’s image online.

Cheddar Man is the name of Britain’s oldest skeleton, which is said to be 9,000-years-old. A recent scientific reconstruction of this skeleton has produced an image which was published online last week. While the scientific aspect of this image was interesting, it was disturbing to many people when it was used for something seen as so cruel.

It was shocking to see this type of racist tweet, especially from a man running for Congress in this nation. Nehlen is hoping to replace Speaker of the House Paul Ryan to represent the people of Wisconson. The Cheddar Man’s picture is seen below.

“Cheddar Man” lived 9,000 years ago and he is the center of a ground-breaking study. YouTube

There was an overwhelming response online from people from both sides of the pond as Meghan Markle is the daughter of the U.S. and soon to be the bride of the U.K., so she is a shared celebrity among the two countries. One of the first people to condemn Nehlen for this post was Meghan’s co-star from Suits, Patrick J. Adams.

Adams, who played the role of Meghan’s character’s lover on the show, replied to the wannabe Congressman’s tweet.

“You’re a sad and sick man with no sense of shame or class. Get a life. And don’t go anywhere near MM – she’s got more power, strength, honor, and compassion in her fingernail than you’ll ever know in this lifetime. Way above your weight class.”

Frank Augstein / AP Images

Some Twitter users wrote that they have reported Nehlen’s tweet of Meghan Markle as being “hate speech.” According to The Sun, Nehlen’s Twitter account has now been suspended, so those folks reporting the tweet may have made a difference.

Paul Nehlen is running for U.S. Congress hoping to take over Paul Ryan’s seat. Scott Bauer / AP Images

Cheddar Man came out of a ground-breaking study that was done with his remains after they were discovered in Somerset inside Gough’s Cave. DNA specialists from the Natural History Museum working alongside the DNA specialists from University College London found this 9,000-year-old man had black skin and blue eyes.

The results indicated that skin color evolved much later than originally thought and that the early ancestors living in England would have had a darker skin complexion than scientists once thought. It is not known why this politician would do such a thing, but he is in the center of a storm today with many condemning him for being a racist and spreading hate speech.