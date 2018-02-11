Barbra Streisand And Bill Clinton Had An Affair, Says Juanita Broaddrick, Calling Trump’s Critic ‘Full Of It’

Juanita Broaddrick, a woman who said Bill Clinton allegedly raped her 40 years ago, had quite the response to Barbra Streisand in a Twitter war that has gotten plenty of attention on social media. As seen in the below tweet, Streisand called President Donald Trump the “Misogynist-in-Chief” and came down on Trump for defending people who have been accused of wrongdoing and not defending their alleged victims. Barbra railed against Trump for what she termed was his propensity to call “all women accusers” liars.

However, within a few hours, Juanita clapped back and called Barbra “full of it” for defending sexual assault accusers.

Broaddrick published a book titled You’d Better Put Some Ice On That: How I Survived Being Raped by Bill Clinton. The description of the book claims that Juanita accused former President Bill Clinton of rape in an alleged 1978 incident wherein Broaddrick said Clinton bit her lip when he allegedly raped her, but then told her to ice her lip before he left.

According to Fox News, Juanita slammed Oprah for her much celebrated #MeToo Golden Globes speech. Now Broaddrick is slamming Streisand and recounting rumors of an affair between Barbra and former President Clinton. As seen in the above photo from 1996, Mr. Clinton received a hug from Barbra as former first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton looked on during a fundraiser.

Former President Bill Clinton hugs Barbra Streisand as former First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton claps. Doug Mills / AP Images

Juanita gained national attention for accusing President Clinton of rape in 1999. Now Broaddrick is gaining attention in 2018, for both her newly published book, and her tweet against Streisand.

Broaddrick referred to the book titled Clinton, Inc.: The Audacious Rebuilding of a Political Machine Hardcover by Daniel Halper as the basis for her accusations against Barbra. The author quotes a close Clinton source who accuses Bill of being addicted to “p****.”

Donald Trump – Misogynist-in-Chief – defends the accused, not the accuser. According to Trump, all women accusers are lying. The pattern is there – Trump defended Bill O’Reilly, Roger Ailes, and Roy Moore – saying things like, “They denied it, you have to listen to that." — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) February 10, 2018

You are so full of it @BarbraStreisand after kissing up to Bill Clinton for decades and even rumored to have had an affair with him in the 2014 book by Daniel Halper. YOU have no right to speak for victims. https://t.co/fVThrkqKFG — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 11, 2018

Both tweets have gained a similar amount of attention on Twitter, although Juanita’s tweet has been live a shorter period of time than Barbra’s original tweet. Whereas Streisand’s tweet has gained more than 6,000 likes and has more than 3,300 people “talking about this” — Twitter’s new terminology in place of retweets — Juanita’s response also has more than 6,000 likes and more than 3,000 people talking about it.