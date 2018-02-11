Disney Vacation Club To Require 75-Point Direct Purchase Minimum For Extras And Perks

On Sunday, there were a lot of changes taking place as both Walt Disney World and Disneyland raised their ticket prices, but it seems as if much more is on the way. For those who are members of Disney Vacation Club (DVC), you will soon need to have ownership of a minimum number of points in order to take advantage of membership extras and perks. Adding onto that fact is that the minimum will need to have been purchased directly from Disney.

Word starting making the social media rounds on Sunday as new announcements began popping up online. Many of the conversations started bringing about a bit of anger as numerous DVC members are not thrilled with not receiving their extras if buying points on resale.

According to the official website of the Disney Vacation Club, the new rules will go into effect as of Feb. 25, 2018.

“Effective February 25, 2018, to obtain a Disney Vacation Club Membership Card, Members must accumulate a total of at least 75 Vacation Points purchased directly from Disney Vacation Development, Inc. Disney and Concierge Collections options are not available for ownership interests not purchased directly from Disney Vacation Development, Inc. after March 21, 2011, and, effective April 4, 2016, Members who have not purchased an ownership interest directly from Disney Vacation Development, Inc. will not have access to Membership Extras.”

In addition, all members who are eligible for their DVC membership extras as of Feb. 24 will not be impacted by the 75-point requirement — that is, as long as they continue to meet the previously implemented eligibility requirements.

Danny Cox

According to DVC News, some of the perks and membership extras programs included are the following.

DVC Moonlight Magic

Annual Pass discounts

Special DVC-only invite events

In April of 2016, it was required of DVC owners to have a certain number of direct purchase points to qualify for extras, but there was no minimum put in place. With the rules stated that way, many members were adding very small direct contracts and getting the rest of their points cheaper on resale.

The Walt Disney Company has been doing a number of things in recent years that have taken away the ability of outside companies to work against them. Buying DVC points on the resale market has been huge for a long time, but these new rule changes are going to make it a bit more difficult for members. Those in the Disney Vacation Club don’t want to go without their membership extras and perks, which will have them purchasing at least 75 points directly from Disney to keep them.