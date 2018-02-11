‘Racist’ Principal Patricia Catania Makes $154,257/Year But Bans Black History Lessons, Gets Calls To Be Fired

Principal Patricia Catania is the subject of new allegations that claim the educator and leader is racist and banning lessons about African-American history at Intermediate School 224 in the Bronx. There have been complaints against the principal at the Bronx school from both teachers, students and parents, according to the New York Daily News.

Al Sharpton has also weighed in on the matter on Facebook. As a result of the complaints, Catania is being investigated by the Department of Education, with the educator’s $154,257 yearly salary now in jeopardy from those who are writing on social media that Patricia should be fired. She has worked at city schools for 26 years, but students of color and teachers of color are claiming that Patricia has hindered them from learning and teaching lessons about the Harlem Renaissance, a period of time that saw the strides of artists like Josephine Baker or writers like Frederick Douglass.

A 45-year-old English teacher named Mercedes Liriano called Patricia “racist” and said that Catania has attempted to stop the flow of black-history lessons at a school that is 95 percent black and Hispanic. Mercedes said she began to teach class Wednesday and was pulled aside and told by Patricia to stop teaching about the famous 1920s Harlem Renaissance period, which featured great strides by blacks in literature and art fields.

EXCLUSIVE: "Racist" Bronx principal probed after creating a hostile environment for black teachers and students https://t.co/MJ8b1MywQp pic.twitter.com/rXCgsGxtbU — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 11, 2018

Catania’s tone was called harsh as she allegedly berated the teacher for teaching her students about their own culture. In spite of the principal’s demands, the teacher returned to her room and kept teaching them about black history.

Students and teachers wore all black the following day after the controversial incident in order to protest Catania. A petition was also begun. Students confronted their principal and asked why they couldn’t learn about black history and were told that they weren’t learning anything.

Catania did not give a comment to the publication but sent a journalist from the New York Daily News seeking a comment to the Department of Education. That department noted that Catania doesn’t have a disciplinary history, but teachers accuse the principal of having “racist” interactions with other teachers and students. The principal allegedly said that teachers of color are only good at controlling their students and don’t have deep knowledge of subjects.