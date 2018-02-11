Are The Duggars Becoming More Liberal? Jill Duggar And Josiah Duggar Engage With Mainstream TV and Music

The Duggar family is supposedly so religious that they do not allow their children to engage with mainstream culture. In the first episodes of 14 Kids and Pregnant Again, the series that ran in the early 2000s, the family stated that their kids were not allowed to watch TV, listen to music that wasn’t Christian, and had very limited access to the Internet.

Although the family has grown-up in the spotlight, they are also not supposed to engage with traditional media, instead eschewing it in favor of hymns, praise music and other Christian-centric culture.

In fact, in an earlier episode of 17 Kids and Counting, when the Duggar family made its way to Silver Dollar City theme park, Amy Duggar stated that the children were not allowed to listen to anything but praise music. She showed her iPod, saying that would save her on the long journey, as she would be able to listen to something different.

However, the Duggar family seems to have changed their ways when it comes to music, films, and television.

Both Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Josiah Duggar have quoted the Clean Bandit song, “Rather Be,” on their Instagram accounts, which has fans raising their eyebrows on exactly how conservative the family is.

Not only that, but Jill Duggar recently posted a photo of her son Israel riding a bike with training wheels. The little boy was noticeably wearing a Paw Patrolhelmet with the character of Chase on it. Paw Patrol is an incredibly popular animated series on television for children that has no Christian-centric values, nor does it mention Jesus at all. As such, many were surprised that Jill Duggar Dillard would allow her son to not only watch a TV show that is not explicitly Christian, but also purchase a helmet of one of the characters for her son to wear.

Jessa Duggar Seewald has also shown that she isn’t as conservative as many would have believed. She recently posted, but deleted, a picture of one of her sons watching the HGTV series Fixer Upper, which is definitely not Christian. There was no reason given as to why Jessa deleted the photo, however.