Kylie Jenner Wears Tight Shorts While Seen For The First Time Since Giving Birth

Kylie Jenner was seen for the first time since giving birth 10 days ago to daughter Stormi Webster. The 20-year-old reality star and entrepreneur was wearing tight black shorts with a waist bag and a coat. Exclusive photos published by TMZ and Daily Mail can be seen below in tweets they posted online.

According to TMZ, the photos were snapped of Kylie and her friend, Jordyn Woods in Calabasas while on their way to a meeting in LA. As the site mentions, Jenner doesn’t even appear to have any signs she was recently pregnant.

In the photo gallery on TMZ, Kylie Jenner’s mid-section is briefly exposed while she’s putting on her coat after stepping out of her black SUV. She was wearing a short black T-shirt and it clearly shows how quickly she’s getting back into shape.

Stormi, the baby Kylie had with boyfriend, Travis Scott, was nowhere to be seen.

Daily Mail had the details of what Jenner was wearing during her first time out since giving birth. According to the site, she had a Prada belt bag around her waist that retails for $600. The boxed-shaped item has several compartments. While fanny packs were once considered the less stylish of compartment bags to carry, it’s gaining popularity with celebrities like Kaia Gerber and Sofia Richie toting ones with designer labels. The waist bag is making a strong comeback and is trending in fashion.

Kylie Jenner’s First Photos Since Giving Birth to Stormi https://t.co/gT5LRHiORi — TMZ (@TMZ) February 11, 2018

Kylie also sported gray unlaced Air Jordan shoes.

It’s believed that the meeting Kylie was attending with Jordyn was about her successful makeup line, Lip Kit. It’s a cosmetics line she launched that has lipsticks, lip kits, eyeshadow, and blush.

Kylie has been maintaining a low profile since giving birth by staying in her Hidden Hills, California home. It was revealed in a report last week that Scott lives 45 minutes away in Hollywood Hills. A source told People magazine that the two are doing well and co-parenting their new baby daughter. So far the pair has no plans to get married and are just enjoying their family time.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been dating since April 2017.