Fans Are Convinced Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Is Giving Birth In The Next Few Days Due To A Couple Of Big Clues

Fans of Counting On are well aware that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their first child. The pair announced their good news shortly after they got married, prompting speculation that the pair had conceived before marriage.

An email from Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s father-in-law, Terry Forsyth, was leaked just two weeks ago that state Joy and her husband were expecting their first child in two weeks. This means the reality TV star could be ready to give birth at any time.

However, that’s not the only clue that has fans thinking Joy is due at any time now. Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, recently made their way back to Arkansas to be with their family. While some think this is a gender reveal on Jinger’s part, or Jessa announcing she is pregnant, others believe that they are preparing for Joy-Anna to give birth to her first child. As births are typically a family affair in the Duggar household, it is no surprise that Joy-Anna would want all of her sisters present with her.

It is unclear if Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth will be giving birth at home like her mother and sisters, or if she will decide to have a birth in the hospital.

Christmas date night!???? A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

Thus far, Jill Duggar Dillard is the only Duggar daughter to have given birth in a hospital. This is due to the fact that Jill’s births were both very difficult, resulting in a C-section both times. Some think that Jill even had a hysterectomy after giving birth to her second son, Samuel.

Jessa Duggar Seewald has given birth at home both times but was taken to the hospital after her first birth due to excessive bleeding.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband have been very secretive about their pregnancy, which has led to speculation. Unlike most of the Duggar siblings, they have not announced how far into the pregnancy Joy-Anna is, they have not announced a due date and they have not announced the gender. The couple is said to be waiting until the baby arrives to know his or her sex.

Fans are watching their social media accounts to see if any announcements will be made.