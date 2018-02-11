Disneyland Ticket Prices Increase For Almost All Daily Tickets And Annual Passes

On Sunday morning, the world woke up to increases in ticket pricing at Walt Disney World just as expected, but it happened on the other coast as well. Yes, Disneyland has gone along with the expected price increase on a number of daily tickets to the parks as well as their annual passes. California residents and tourists shouldn’t be surprised as this has become a yearly thing, and well, there is a lot going on in the next two years.

There are a large number of projects happening at Walt Disney World across four parks and the major roadways. Over in California, there may be less space for them to work on, but that doesn’t mean they are any less busy than in Florida.

Later this year, Pixar Fest will begin at the Disneyland Resort which will include the transformation of Paradise Pier to Pixar Pier in Disney California Adventure park, as reported by My Mickey Vacation Travel. We can’t forget that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is also set to open in Disneyland park sometime in 2019.

There is also the brand new Four Diamond hotel being built on Disneyland property and it is set to open in 2021. All of this is going to take money, and that is why ticket prices will continue to increase.

According to the official website of Disneyland, almost all tickets saw an increase which is in effect as of Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. Guests will notice quite the change on some tickets as the One-Day tickets for peak season at Disneyland went up to $135 which is an increase of $11.

The One-Day tickets for value season are staying exactly where they were last year and remaining at $97. Believe it or not, the One-Day Park Hopper ticket even went down in price in 2018 with a decrease of $157 to $147.

Annual Passes for Disneyland are going up at least $100 while the SoCal Select Pass is increasing by $30.

For those wanting to have a single pass that will get them into both Disneyland and Walt Disney World for a year, there is an option but it will cost you. The Disney Premier Passport has gone up by 10 percent in 2018 and will cost $1,579 per guest.

That is an increase of $140 from last year.

Danny Cox

Here is the full breakdown of Disneyland tickets after the increase on Feb. 11, 2018. Old prices are behind the new ones.

One-Day Tickets to Disneyland and/or Disney California Adventure

Value – $97 (Same); Park Hopper – $147 ($157)

Regular – $117 ($110); Park Hopper – $167 ($165)

Peak – $135 ($124); Park Hopper – $185 ($174)

Multi-Day Tickets

2 days – $210 ($199); Park Hopper – $260 ($244)

3 days – $280 ($270); Park Hopper – $330 ($315)

4 days – $305 ($290); Park Hopper – $355 ($335)

5 days – $320 ($305); Park Hopper – $370 ($350)

Disneyland Annual Passes

SoCal Select

$369 ($339)

SoCal

$549 ($469)

Deluxe

$729 ($619)

Signature

$999 ($849)

Signature Plus

$1,149 ($1,049)

All changes and new ticket prices can be found and confirmed in full on the Disneyland website.

On Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, ticket prices increased on both coasts for Walt Disney World and Disneyland. If fans are looking to enjoy some magic, they are going to have to pay a good bit more for whatever tickets they need. While the prices do go up every single year, this should not have come as much of a surprise due to the numerous additions and new projects happening at both of the huge theme park destinations.