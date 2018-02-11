The Kim Kardashian, Kylie, And Khloe Feud With Blac Chyna Takes A New Turn

Blac Chyna has had an ongoing feud with the Kardashian clan for quite a while now, with their beef reaching new levels in 2015, when Kylie Jenner started dating Tyga. He had just broken up with the former stripper and model. The situation also brought about a rift between Blac and Kim Kardashian, who was at the time BFFs. Chyna’s friend Amber Rose soon chimed in, attacking Tyga for leaving his baby mama for a girl who was barely 18.

This was while on an interview on The Breakfast Club. Khloe responded, claws out, asking Amber to stop talking about her family on interviews, as they also didn’t talk about her. Amber’s problem with the Kardashians was that Kanye left her for Kim. She had in 2012 alluded that Kim was a home wrecker, during an interview with Star Magazine.

However, Blac Chyna’s relationship with Rob Kardashian further complicated the feud and caused even more trust issues, and a series of legal problems. Chyna is said to have sued Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner for torpedoing her reality show, Rob & Chyna. This is according to a report by TMZ. However, a judge threw out the case, stating that she had no contract with the Kardashian clan in relation to the show, citing E! Network as the responsible party.

And as far as that was concerned, she did not have an enforceable contract with them. Now, according to a new report by Radar, she had previously reportedly filed a lawsuit against Kim Kradashian, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, and Kris, for being media predators, but later on removed Kylie and Khloe. And now, apparently, she has added them back.

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Join Chrissy Teigen & John Legend for Ellen DeGeneres' Birthday Bash https://t.co/VQWrW4tkZ1 — People (@people) February 11, 2018

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the Kardashian family was not happy about the Rob & Chyna show, hence the efforts to close it down, because it was apparently tarnishing their ‘brand’. Evidence of this are supposed negative statements by the family. Some are about her relationship with Rob at the time, which they dismissed as ‘fake and destructive’. The family also apparently said that the only reason why she was with Rob was for the show, which gave her exposure and money, and not for love.