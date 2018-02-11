L.A. Angels Trade News: Team In Talks With Tampa Bay Rays For Pitching

L.A. Angels trade news link the team to the Tampa Bay Rays. There had been a number of MLB trade rumors about pitching around the league and something might finally take place after prized free agent Yu Darvish signed with the Chicago Cubs. A new report by Marc Topkin at the Tampa Bay Times links the Angels and Rays in trade talks about right-handed starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi. As the Rays continue the rebuilding process, Odorizzi and Chris Archer could be the next names to find themselves on new teams.

The Angels aren’t alone in their pursuit of Odorizzi, as the Tampa Bay Times also states that the Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, and St. Louis Cardinals have been in trade discussions with the Tampa Bay Rays. Topkin also noted that it’s possible the Rays have spoken with the Baltimore Orioles as well.

Principal owner Stuart Sternberg was also quoted about what the team is trying to do this offseason. He made the comments at a Fan Fest for the team, stating that the team is looking to not just trim payroll, but to also add prospects to the organization. This means he isn’t looking to deal players in trades that bring back hefty salaries. It can be translated as a salary dump where he just wants minor league players in return.

“We haven’t been able to accomplish both, and if we can’t accomplish both we’re not going to do something just for the sake of doing it.”

This L.A. Angels trade news makes sense for the team, as Jake Odorizzi could provide inexpensive depth to the rotation. His 2018 salary will be $6.05 million or $6.35 million, depending on how his arbitration case goes on Monday (February 12). Last season, he made $4.1 million and Odorizzi remains under team control for the 2019 MLB season as well. This is why teams have been calling the Tampa Bay Rays about the situation.

In parts of six seasons with the Rays, Odorizzi started 126 games, posting a record of 40-38, a 3.83 ERA, and a WHIP of 1.219. Those are numbers that could lend themselves well to the Angels’ starting rotation as the team tries to compete in the improved American League West. While Chris Archer is the more recognizable name from the Rays’ starting rotation, Odorizzi might be able to pitch a lot of innings for a new team. That could make him a bargain when compared to the salary that Yu Darvish just received from the Chicago Cubs.