Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Plan Oscars Date: She Wants Revenge On Angelina Jolie, Says ‘New Idea’

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt once seemed like the perfect couple — until he met Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, split from Jennifer, and found love once more with Jolie. Now, in the wake of Pitt’s split from Angelina, some reports have claimed that Brad apologized to Aniston. Moreover, the former security guard to Pitt, Kris Herzog, even said that although Jennifer is now married to Justin Theroux, Brad and Jen never lost their love for each other, as the Inquisitr reported.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Ready To Start ‘New Chapter’ Of Their Relationship Story

As a result, Pitt and Aniston reportedly have been spending time together in recent months, reuniting after Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. Despite the heartbreak that Jennifer suffered when she and Brad split, the former spouses have now formed a friendship again. As a result of Pitt and Aniston’s ongoing communications, insiders told New Idea that Brad and Jennifer are ready to open the “next chapter” of their story by taking their relationship public.

The 54-year-old father of Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and the 49-year-old Friends alum are reportedly planning to reveal their relationship at the Oscars in order to make a “big statement,” said one of the sources.

“Jen saw how all eyes were on her and Ange at the Golden Globes, so [the Oscars] will be the perfect setting to show everyone that she and Brad are moving on from the past and are officially back in each other’s lives.”

The reference to the Golden Globes reflects the excitement that soared when Jennifer and Angelina both attended the Golden Globes. As the Inquisitr pointed out, Dakota Johnson was seated at the same table as Jolie when Aniston took the stage, showing “Fifty Shades” of excitement over Brad Pitt’s wives’ reactions.

If Jennifer and Brad follow through on their plan to show up at the Oscars, it could turn into another awkward moment involving Angelina Jolie.

Jennifer Aniston Has No Desire To Hide Her Renewed Friendship With Brad Pitt

Even though she’s currently married to Justin Theroux, one of the magazine’s sources said that Aniston has no desire to hide her friendship with Pitt. Jennifer reportedly is “tired” of trying to hide her relationship with Brad, according to the insider.

In addition to showing up at the Oscars with Pitt as her date, Aniston wants to head to a talk show to dish on the relationship, said the source. Jen reportedly plans to talk about her desire to work with Brad again.

“Tired of keeping their friendship a secret, Jen is also planning to dish all the details to her pal Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show, including her plans to once again become involved with [Brad’s] production company.”

Hoping to get “everything out in the open” so that she and Pitt can move forward, Aniston is “excited” about having Pitt in her life once more, said the insider. Jennifer hopes that the two can work on a project as a couple.

Jennifer Aniston and her former husband, Brad Pitt, reportedly plan to go public with their renewed relationship. Chris Pizzello / AP Images

“She’s got nothing to hide and wants to share her happiness,” added the insider.

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Seeks ‘Last Laugh’ On Angelina Jolie

Aniston has additional motivation for going public with Pitt, however, according to the source. Jennifer has sought to avoid references to a love triangle involving Brad and Angelina. She once said that she “made a conscious effort not to add to the toxicity of this situation.” But insiders told the publication that Aniston will experience some satisfaction in getting revenge on Jolie by showing up at the Oscars with Pitt.

“[Jennifer Aniston’s] pals say there will also be a hint of satisfaction in getting the last laugh over [Angelina Jolie]. Of course she feels vindicated and a little smug. She’s only human!”

Beyond feeling satisfied in getting revenge on Angelina, Jennifer is “happy and excited” to have reunited with Brad, according to one of the sources. Pitt and Aniston reportedly are aware that their fans have longed for them to reconcile, and “now all these years later they are giving them what they want,” added the insider.

Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Share True Feelings

Soon after Jennifer and Brad split, Aniston shared that she would “love him for the rest of my life.” Calling him a “fantastic man,” Jennifer expressed her wishes that the two could become friends once more. And while it appears that Aniston’s wish has come true, Pitt’s pals told the publication that his renewed relationship with Jennifer has provided him with happiness.

“[Brad Pitt] is relieved to finally get the chance to not only seek forgiveness, but to also mend his relationship with Jen, who has always held a special place in his heart.”

Brad has described Jennifer as “an incredibly giving, loving, and hilarious woman.” Calling her his “friend,” Pitt said that their relationship is “important” and he values it.

As for rumors that Brad and Jennifer might actually remarry at some point, Yahoo pointed out that both are legally married to other people. Pitt’s divorce proceedings from Jolie continue to unfold, and Aniston is still married to Justin Theroux.

But despite Jennifer’s marriage to Justin, an insider quoted by Yahoo said that Brad has told Jennifer about his true feelings. The source said that Pitt “just laid his heart out for Jen and told her that she’s still the one for him.”