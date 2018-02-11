‘Melania, You’re Gorgeous!’ FLOTUS In Black Pantsuit On Date With Donald At Trump International Hotel [Video]

Instead of rocking her off-white suffragette pantsuit or her $7,149 Ralph Lauren Italian cashmere coat, first lady Melania Trump donned a slim black pantsuit when she accompanied President Donald Trump to the Trump International Hotel in D.C., on Saturday, February 10. As seen in the below video from one Instagram user, who noted he “was sipping on champagne and Melania and hubby walked by,” President Trump walked in to shouts of, “Donnie!”

Melania tagged along behind him, shaking hands and receiving her own compliments. Whereas President Trump received applause, kudos, and shouts from fans who talked about how much he is allegedly needed right now in the country, Trump pointed back at them and mouthed plenty of “thank yous,” along with some indecipherable words. Melania, for her part, also issued thanks when a man yelled, “Melania, you’re gorgeous.”

Another woman could be heard asking if she could shake Melania’s hand, but it appeared Melania was out of earshot or reach at that point. The video of Mr. and Mrs. Trump was uploaded to Instagram late Saturday night at approximately 10 p.m. ET. Advice for President Trump to “stay strong, stay calm” can be heard, along with compliments telling him he’s doing a “great job,” with talk about veterans as well.

President Donald Trump wore a long black coat as Melania Trump donned a black pantsuit while visiting the Trump International Hotel in D.C. on Saturday. Alex Brandon / AP Images

The video has gotten nearly 200 views thus far.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the outing represents one of the rare recent occasions that the first couple has been seen going out to dinner together. Melania could be seen smiling and moving along the crowd as she shook a few hands, with Secret Service members not too far behind President Trump and Melania.

Additional photos and videos from the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. geo-tagging location on Instagram can be seen below, as President Trump and Melania descended the stairs.

President Trump wore a long dark coat with a striped tie as he took photos with some Instagram users like the one below, both giving the thumbs-up signal.

Additional video footage of the Trumps leaving the hotel can be seen below.

Trump meets with patrons of a restaurant at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/WXaYJGZE0i — Circa (@Circa) February 11, 2018

It is not clear if Melania held her husband’s hand at any point during the evening.