‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Feb. 19-23: Hostage Crisis Rocks Salem, John’s Motives Revealed

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease the storyline involving Steve (Stephen Nichols), and John (Drake Hogestyn) will come to a startling conclusion. It seems like the International Security Alliance is behind the entire affair.

Next week, there will be a lot of romantic encounters in Salem although some people will feel guilty about keeping secrets. The week of Feb. 12 will end with Billie saving John. Spoilers tease Billie will turn out to be the cleaner for the ISA. John will tell an ISA agent that he shot Paul (Christopher Sean) and Will (Chandler Massey) and an ISA personnel will fire a shot towards him.

Billie might come just in time to spare John’s life. Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week after next, Feb 19, tease that John will lay out all his crimes. He will tell Marlena. Steve, and Kayla about what he has been up to. He will, most likely, explain how the ISA got mixed up with their affairs.

On the same day, spoilers suggest Stefan will also realize something about Abigail which will change how he thinks about her. When Tuesday comes around, spoilers tease a hostage situation will take a deadly turn. It seems like another life will be at risk.

Speaking of discoveries, Days of Our Lives spoilers from She Knows reveal Maggie will be onto Brady and Victor. The two has been in cahoots in trying to take advantage of Eve to the extent that Brady has been wooing her.

There were unwanted setbacks because Brady developed feelings for Eve, but the plan remains to be in place.

By Thursday, Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that there will be a touching scene between Will and Lucas. Will has been tailing John because he is worried about Marlena. Given the fact that Will just returned in Salem after everyone thought he was dead, and it still feels like a miracle, Lucas might feel emotional about all the upheaval involving John.

The week will end with Brady confessing to Eve. It’s possible that he will tell the truth behind the plan he had with Victor and try to woo Eve for real. After all, his feelings have been holding him back.

Days of Our Lives spoilers hint an action-packed week, and it seems like schemes will finally be out in the open.