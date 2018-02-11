Judge Jeanine Vs. Michael Wolff: New Pro-Trump Book In The Works

Fox News host and former prosecutor Jeanine Pirro is all set to write a pro-Trump book supporting the current administration. The book, many believe, is a counter-narrative to Michael Wolff’s best seller, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. President Donald Trump reportedly has given a go-ahead for the book.

Pirro’s new book is slated for release in June; however, the release date has not been confirmed. Titled Liars, Leakers and Liberals, the 240-page book will discuss several case studies on fake news, including Judge Jeanine’s own experience with the media. According to Amazon, the book will be published by Center Street and will be available in three formats: Kindle, Hardcover, and Audio CD.

‘No Fire, No Fury’

According to sources cited by the New York Times, Pirro’s new book is codenamed, No Fire, No Fury—at least among the White House officials. However, Judge Jeanine has refuted reports that her book is a rebuttal to Wolff’s Fire and Fury. In a recent statement issued through Fox News, Pirro reiterated that her book is not a direct response to Fire and Fury.

The New York Times report also stated that President Donald Trump is ready to sit for an interview with Judge Jeanine to provide material for the upcoming book.

According to sources cited by the New York Times, Trump and Pirro met on Wednesday to discuss the book’s storyline.

Trump has reportedly agreed to speak with Fox News host @JudgeJeanine Pirro for a book to counter #FireAndFury https://t.co/2bIjkhc1pP — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) February 11, 2018

Wolff’s Fire and Fury, which was released last month, grabbed the top spot on Amazon. The tell-all showcased the never-ending chaos in the Trump administration. The book also cast several Trump favorites in a bad light.

Besides many White House officials, Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, was the primary source of the book.

Bannon, who reportedly did not get along with Trump’s daughter Ivanka, told the author she was “dumb as a brick.”

Trump, via his Twitter account, hurled a series of insults at Bannon and made sure he was out of Breitbart, which the latter rejoined after being ousted from the White House.

Omarosa’s Tell-All

Meanwhile, Trump’s former aide and star of The Apprentice Omarosa Manigault Newman has also hinted that she plans to write a juicy tell-all. According to the Daily Caller, she could make up to $10 million writing a book about what she witnessed while serving in the White House.