‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Mike Faces Health Crisis, Maurice Benard Teases Great Scenes And Story Ahead

Mike’s return to the canvass is something more than just a short visit. General Hospital spoilers reveal that he is having a health ordeal, and the Corinthos family is facing a crisis because of that. Maurice Benard, who plays Mike’s son Sonny, teased on social media about a captivating scene with Laura Wright (Carly) and Max Gail (recast Mike).

Mike Probably Has Alzheimer’s Disease

General Hospital is touching yet another important issue. It looks like Mike is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, which is a common disease among aging Americans. Many GH viewers can relate to it in one way or another.

When Sonny visited Mike this week, he noticed that there is something wrong with his father. First, he thought he lost the money he’s supposed to have delivered, only for Sonny to find it in his cigar box. And then he said Courtney instead of Carly. Sonny worries about him so he asked him to come visit him in Port Charles. General Hospital spoilers tease his memory lapses will be something serious.

Sonny will rely on Griffin (Matt Cohen) at the moment. But General Hospital is also bringing a new cast member to play as a specialist doctor. It is likely that he will be part of Mike’s story, via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Benard And Burton Tease A Captivating Scene

On Twitter, Maurice Benard dropped some hints about the drama that’s going to come in scenes with Carly and Mike. He said that when they taped the scenes, he did not feel like he was acting because the material felt so real.

Let me clarify it's not that I didn't feel like acting. Today it felt like it was so real it wasn't acting @lldubs @MaxGail — Maurice Benard (@MauriceBenard) February 9, 2018

Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) also tweeted a shoutout to his three co-stars. He watched them as they taped some of the scenes while he was in his dressing room and told them they did an amazing job. He said it was literally heart-wrenching.

Amazing work today you guys.. watched it in my dressing room while you taped it..Heart wrenching. Literally. @ldubs @MaxGail @lldubs https://t.co/O2jWmQLo72 — Steve Burton (@1SteveBurton) February 9, 2018

General Hospital spoilers tease that the Corinthos family will come together in these emotional moments. Carly will also be at Sonny’s side throughout this ordeal and will not let him fall into a deep dark hole.

Watch out for these scenes in a few weeks. General Hospital airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. on ABC.