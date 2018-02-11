Breaking Down New Walt Disney World Ticket Pricing Increase And Options For 2018: Annual Passes, Parking, More

The rumors ended up being not just speculation as the prices of Walt Disney World tickets did indeed go up overnight from Saturday evening to Sunday morning. This is about the time every year that it happens and Disney stayed quite consistent with their work. It’s time to take a look at the increases since they have now been confirmed, and it didn’t just happen for tickets as the price of daily parking went up as well.

Around midnight at the changeover from Saturday to Sunday, the pricing pages for tickets to Walt Disney World went down. It showed that work was being done and guests were not able to purchase tickets of any kind, but that was simply due to the changes being made on all the pricing.

It wasn’t just for tickets, though, as the official website of Walt Disney World updated the new parking fees for those heading to the parks. Some of the previous prices are shown after the new pricing.

Preferred parking: car or motorcycle – $45 per day (previously $40)

Standard parking: car or motorcycle – $22 per day (previously $20)

Shuttle, Limo, Camper, Trailer or RV – $23 per day

Bus or Tractor Trailer – $27 per day

With that out of the way, it is time to look at just how much the ticket prices have gone up for the theme parks of WDW.

The official website of Walt Disney World does have all of the new pricing up for those wanting to check things out or purchase tickets. Any tickets purchased from this point forward will reflect the new cost, but previously booked vacation packages should not be affected.

For those who have booked packages that include tickets, the older prices will stay in place. If any changes are made to that reservation, though, it could cause ticket prices to be altered, so always ask before doing anything.

Prices listed below do not include tax.

Magic Kingdom One-Day Tickets

Value – $107 to $109

Regular – $115 to $119

Peak – $124 to $129

Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom One-Day Tickets

Value – $99 to $102

Regular – $107 to $114

Peak – $119 to $122

Park Hopper Add-On

Value – $162 to $164

Regular – $170 to $174

Peak – $174 to $184

Walt Disney World Multi-Day Tickets

2 days – $199 to $209

3 days – $289 to $325, Florida Resident – $199 to $209

4 days – $350 to $400, Florida Resident – $219 to $229

5 days – $370 to $415

6 days – $410 to $425

7 days – $430 to $435

8 days – $440 to $445

9 days – $445 to $450

10 days – $460 to $465

All additional multi-day tickets have increased as well.

Walt Disney World Annual Passes

Silver Pass (Florida Resident)

New – $419 to $439

Renewal – $356 to $373

Gold Pass (Florida Resident)

New – $559 to $589

Renewal – $475 to 500

Florida Weekday Select (Florida Resident)

New – $269 to $289

Epcot After 4 p.m. (Florida Resident)

New – $279

WDW Water Parks

New – $125 to $130

Platinum Pass

Standard – $779 to $849, Renewal – $662 to $721

Florida Resident: New – $679 to $729, Renewal – $557 to 619

Platinum Plus Pass

Standard – $869 to $949, Renewal – $738 to $806

Florida Resident: New – $769 to $829, Renewal – $653 to $704

Expiration Information

One Day – Tickets purchased must be used by Dec. 31, 2019, but the amount paid for an unused ticket may be applied towards the purchase of a new ticket at current prices. No refund or credit will be given if a higher season ticket is used on a lower season date. Non-refundable.

Multi-Day – The first day of use must be on or before Dec. 31, 2019. Once a guest has first used the tickets, all remaining days and options must be used within 14 days of that date.

Please note to check all pricing on Walt Disney World’s official site when purchasing tickets for any additional fees or changes.

The increase in ticket prices for Walt Disney World is not something that is overly shocking as it happens every year and hints have recently been dropped. Now, the parking fee increase is not always an annual thing, but it wasn’t a huge change from previous years. If you didn’t purchase your tickets to the Magic Kingdom or other parks before Sunday, you will be in line for the new prices.