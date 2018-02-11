Prince George And Princess Charlotte To Enjoy Half-Term Break With Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are reportedly gearing up for their February half-term break and looking to spend some quality time with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

In a recent report by Hello! magazine, it has been revealed that Prince William and Duchess Catherine have taken some time off from their busy schedule and are preparing to spend the next few days with Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

Apparently, Prince George, who attends Thomas’s Battersea in London, is about to take a half-term break this week, same with his younger sister, Princess Charlotte, who is a student at Willcocks Nursery school.

Taking advantage of their children’s holiday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have cleared their diaries of any official engagements. According to the outlet, the royal couple’s next public appearance together is scheduled on February 18 at the BAFTAs.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine have recently returned from their four-day official trip to Sweden and Norway so it’s not surprising that they are eager to take the time off for their kids.

Previously, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent their winter break in the French Alps. It was the first time that they went on a holiday together as a family of four and the first time that Prince George and Princess Charlotte played in the snow.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are reportedly taking their half-term break next week. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

With the half-term break coming up, it is expected that the royal family will enjoy outdoor activities, especially since Prince George has been learning to ski.

As previously reported, Prince William and Duchess Catherine encourage their children to enjoy outdoor play. Apparently, the royal couple has set a few strict rules when it comes to their children’s toys.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge encourage their children to play outdoors. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The doting parents have completely banned electronics such as computers and iPads from Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s playroom.

And it looks like the two adorable tots are totally okay their no-gadget playtime. Sources revealed that the royal siblings really enjoy traditional playtime.

Prince George is reportedly very much interested in “anything on wheels.” Princess Charlotte, on the other hand, is reportedly obsessed with princesses.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third royal baby in April 2018.