Florida Boy, 15, Accidentally Kills Himself While Shooting At Animals In Trash

A 15-year-old boy in Myakka City, Florida, is dead after he accidentally shot himself while shooting at animals in the trash, according to ABC Action News. At around 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 8, officers with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting at a home on Albritton Road, near Clay Gully Road.

When the emergency medical crew arrived at the scene, they discovered a boy, later identified as Wyatt Austin Ballard Hall, with a gunshot wound to the upper body area. The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says that the paramedics tried desperately to save Wyatt, but he could not be revived. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was reported that Wyatt’s parents, Earl and Tiffany Hall, were in their bedroom when they suddenly heard a gun go off. As they were on their way to find out what happened, Wyatt reportedly entered the house and told them that he accidentally shot himself.

Bradenton Herald reported that the teen shot himself while he was shooting at an animal or animals that had got into the trash.

Following the deadly shooting, deputies conducted an investigation and determined that Wyatt wasn’t outside shooting animals by himself. He was supposedly with three friends but the moment he accidentally shot himself, his friends allegedly got scared and fled the scene.

Wyatt Austin Ballard Hall, 15, in Myakka City, Florida, accidentally kills himself, authorities say. Shane Johnson / GoFund Me

The handgun that Wyatt purportedly used to accidentally shoot himself was found at the scene.

Wyatt’s relatives took to social media to express their grief. In a Facebook post, Cierra Montana, who is said to be the teen’s aunt, stated that his death was the “hardest” thing she ever had to face in her lifetime. She went on to write that “So many memories still to share, so many I love you’s still left to say, so many hearts broken from last night, so many thoughts going through my brain.”

“I never knew becoming an aunt would mean hurting this bad when God called up an angel, but I’m learning it’s an aching feeling I pray no one has to go through. You will always have my heart Duck, and I love you unconditionally Wyatt Austin Ballard Hall. RIP to my first nephew and my favorite little troublemaker.”

Wyatt’s GoFund Me page was created to help the family with his funeral expenses. With the help of 72 people, they were able to exceed their monetary goals.

According to Wyatt’s Facebook page, he previously attended Sarasota High School, but he was not enrolled in any of the schools in Manatee County School District during the time of his death, said Mike Barber, a spokesperson for the school district.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office believes the shooting was a tragic accident. No charges have been filed at this time, but the case remains under investigation.