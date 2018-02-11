Meghan Markle Back In School For Crash Course On How To Be A Fine Princess, According To The ‘Daily Star’

Meghan Markle has been attending school, and she needs to finish her course before her wedding to Prince Harry. The Suits actress is currently taking lessons that will turn her into a fine princess that the royals will approve of.

Moreover, aside from the usual curtsy to the senior members of the royal family, Meghan Markle still has a lot to cram. This is why the royals have assigned their most trusted coach to teach the actress all that she needs to learn.

According to the Daily Star, Meghan Markle’s crash course includes lessons in proper royal etiquette as well as elocution. Explaining why the 36-year-old star needed to go back to school, the source told the publication,

“There’ll be no stone unturned as in less than 12 weeks all eyes will be on her – there is no room for error.”

It was added that Prince Harry has been brought up with the royal decorum. All his life, he needs to show proper etiquette especially when he is in public places thus, as the soon-to-be wife of a prince, Meghan must learn about these things too.

“He has a lifetime of nurturing and breeding behind him but Meghan has a matter of weeks to learn what she needs to be accepted at the royal court,” the insider said.

Furthermore, it was revealed that the lessons would also help Meghan in other ways. Once she marries Prince Harry and eventually becomes a princess, the course can guide her along the way so she will not feel helpless and alone like Princess Diana did.

Back to school: Meghan Markle attends lessons that will turn her into a princesshttps://t.co/YePtoo5Hux pic.twitter.com/LaBtY4Ftrs — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) February 11, 2018

What’s On Meghan’s Curriculum

Meghan Markle’s lessons to become a real princess are not simple. She grew up in a very different environment, plus she needs to get used to these royal etiquettes in just a short span of time so it is a difficult task overall.

In any case, she will be taught about everything – from table manners, which include how to drink soup and handle seafood, to her way of dressing. Prince Harry’s fiancée will also learn how to mingle with foreign diplomats and even the right method to exit a car, as mentioned in People.

Part of Meghan Markle’s lessons will be dedicated on how she should run her household with the assistance of royal staff. On the other hand, the elocution lectures will teach her to use British terminologies and how to soften her American accent.

How Prince Harry and @meghanmarkle are rewriting royal etiquette rules https://t.co/Lbwt6cVYr2 pic.twitter.com/sHvbG0ZMHx — MSN (@MSN) January 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to tie the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.