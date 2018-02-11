Jill Duggar Insists Derick Dillard Is Best Dad On Instagram Despite Getting Family Kicked Off ‘Counting On’

A new season of Counting On is returning to TLC in just a few weeks, but not all members of the Duggar family will be featured. Other than Josh Duggar, who got his family’s former show, 19 Kids and Counting, canceled with his molestation scandal, another person that will be missing from the series will be Jill Duggar. Despite the fact that she is one of the original members of the show — it was once called Jill & Jessa Counting On — the transphobic tweets that her husband, Derick Dillard, sent out against Jazz Jennings got her whole family ousted from the newest season.

When the Dillards came back from their missionary work in Central America, they increased their social media output. With reliable and good quality WiFi available, they started posting not just about their daily lives, but their political and social point of view as well. Derick Dillard, on his Twitter, started to voice his opinion that transgender does not exist.

Singling out Jazz Jennings, a star of another TLC show called I Am Jazz, the 29-year-old father made remarks on Twitter that were widely seen as prejudiced towards trans people.

What an oxymoron… a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) August 3, 2017

This made the network immediately take to their Twitter to state that Derick’s opinion does not reflect theirs. However, Derick showed no signs of slowing down, and throughout 2017, he continued to talk about how he does not recognize transgender people.

TLC finally made the big decision to oust Derick and his family, including Jill and her baby boys, from the Duggar family show.

But this drama has not decreased Jill’s devotion towards her husband. Although their income has drastically changed ever since they got kicked off the reality TV show, it looks like they are making things work as they both work at Cross Church College in northwest Arkansas.

Using her fanbase on Instagram, Jill has continued to declare just how her husband is the best dad for her babies. While she has often posted pictures of Israel and Samuel, she is now writing in the comments section about the big role Derick plays in their sons’ lives.

Despite the fact that his point of view got him kicked off Counting On, Derick strongly believes that he is right in the matters of gender. The pinned tweet on his account shows that he is not willing to change his mind just to get back on the show.

Don’t compromise your values for your voice. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) December 4, 2017

Jill and Derick recently celebrated their youngest son, Samuel Dillard, turning 7 months old.