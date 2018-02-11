Kim Zolciak Shares Rare Makeup-Free And Natural Hair Selfie On Instagram

Kim Zolciak shared a makeup-free and natural hair selfie on Instagram recently. The 39-year-old former Real Housewives of Atlanta star is usually made up with heavy makeup and long wigs, but she showed her authentic look to her 2.7 million followers.

Zolciak wrote a lengthy caption on the post, stating that she feels beautiful with or without makeup and a wig. The mother-of-six continued that she likes being a woman and dressing up. She went on to to say that her husband, Kroy Biermann, makes her feel beautiful at all times. The Don’t Be Tardy star wrote that it’s important for people to do what makes them happy, and touched on skincare. Kim Zolciak has launched her own skincare line, Kashmere.

People reports that she’s been open about her love for plastic surgery. She denies having cosmetic procedures done to her face, even though she’s had Botox, breast implants, tummy tucks, filler, and cellulite injections. She told the magazine that it’s “frustrating” for her to live with the accusations, but she knows it’s a fight she’s not going to win.

Kim insists that she’s the exact same size now as she was before she had children. She argues that since she was pregnant for three years, people forget what size she was. The reality star insists she’s the same “exact” size now as she was back then. When it comes to explaining why her face looks different, Zolciak blames age because it’s thinned out her features.

Wigs are a beauty staple of Kim’s. She’s worn them for 15 years and has countless blonde wigs she loves to wear.

As People reported in May, 2017, Zolciak shared a selfie in a bikini that showed her natural hair color, which was dark at the time. She admitted to 95 percent of her hair being gray, but it was hard to see the actual tone from the image she posted.

Some women prefer wigs because it’s easier to work with than their own hair. They hold styles and have ideal textures. Unlike stars like Dolly Parton, Kim Zolciak is willing to show the world how she looks makeup-free and without a wig.