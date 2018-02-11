WWE News: Hulk Hogan Working With WWE On Return

Hulk Hogan left the WWE on bad terms due to problems that occurred outside of the company. Hogan was caught making racial slurs on the notorious tape he made with Bubba the Love Sponge’s wife, and the WWE immediately terminated Hogan’s WWE Legends Contract with the company. The WWE then removed almost all the information about Hogan from their official website, ordered wrestlers and announcers not to mention Hogan by name, and even removed him from the WWE Hall of Fame. However, over the past year, Hogan’s name has crept back onto WWE television and it sounds like his exile is coming to an end.

Hulk Hogan Talks WWE Return

Hulk Hogan and “Nature Boy” Ric Flair took part in an interview with TMZ Sports and talked about Hogan’s problems and his possible WWE return. In the interview, Hogan said that he is ready for his WWE return and hopes that Vince McMahon will give him the chance to prove he is still a “good guy.”

However, Hulk Hogan took it one step further in the interview. Hogan said that he is still on good terms with the WWE despite his banishment from the company. Hogan then revealed that he has been working toward a return and the WWE has the same goal. At the end, Hogan said that the timing has to be perfect for both him and the WWE, but he will get back with the company someday soon.

Hogan also said that he wants to change the “last story” with the WWE. He said that he wants to get back into the company as Hulk Hogan and correct a lot of things that have tarnished his name and career over the past few years.

Scott Keeler / AP Images

Hulk Hogan And Ric Flair

As mentioned, Nature Boy Ric Flair was beside Hulk Hogan during the interview and had nothing but good things to say about his former rival. Flair said that Hogan is one of the “most caring people” that he has ever met.

Flair also gave props to Hulk when he said that the former WWE champion was one of the people who flew to Georgia to see him when he went into the hospital last year and almost died. He also gave credit to Hogan’s generosity, saying that he loaned Flair money at one point when he was in the most need.

Ric Flair is no stranger to banishment from the WWE. During a sponsored WWE event a few years back, Ric Flair showed up drunk and that ended with the WWE firing Jim Ross for not getting the event under control and banishing Flair from the company. Flair bided his time and made his return, and it sounds like Hulk Hogan might do the same one day.