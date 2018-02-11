Meghan Markle’s Wedding Earrings Might Match Her Own Coat Of Arms, Like Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle might choose to design her wedding earrings after her coat of arms, like Kate Middleton. To do that, however, the queen must present a coat of arms to Ms. Markle first.

Meghan Markle’s jewelry choices have been impeccable so far. On her wedding day, Ms. Markle will probably wear three important jewelry pieces: her engagement ring, a tiara, and earrings.

Recently, Town and Country Magazine ran through several earrings the former actress could wear on her wedding day. The site favors the Diamond and Akoya Pearl earrings by Birk which seems to be one of Ms. Markle’s favorite jewelry brand.

Meghan Markle could also follow Kate Middleton’s footsteps and have her earrings custom made. The Middletons commissioned earrings inspired by the family coat of arms for Duchess Kate to wear on her wedding day.

Meghan Markle’s Coat Of Arms

Meghan Markle is expected to be presented with a coat of arms. Without her own coat of arms, a conjugal coat of arms can’t be created. A conjugal coat of arms is the joining of two coats of arms after marriage, and it is a tradition in the British royal family.

Prince Harry was presented with a coat of arms on his 18th birthday, reported Hello Magazine. Breaking from tradition, the strawberry-haired prince chose to incorporate his mother’s family coat of arms into his own, like the Duke of Cambridge.

Prince Harry’s coat of arms incorporates the English lion on the right and the Scottish unicorn on the left like the royal arm of the queen. The lion and unicorn wear collars decorated with red escallops taken from the Spencer family coat of arms to commemorate his mother, the late Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton’s father was given a coat of arms before his daughter’s royal wedding. The queen presented a conjugal coat of arms to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after their marriage.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be granted a conjugal coat of arms after their wedding as well, stated Family Tree Magazine. Kate Middleton received hers through her father, and the circumstances could be the same for Ms. Markle.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding is set for May 19, 2018. If she does receive a coat of arms from the queen, Ms. Markle may want to commemorate the generous gift on her wedding day. Wearing earrings inspired by her coat of arms could be a good way to do that.