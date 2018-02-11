Robert Pattinson’s Parents Reportedly Like Katy Perry For Him Instead Of FKA Twigs, Source Tells Life & Style

Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson have been romantically linked to each other for years despite the latter’s previous relationship with FKA Twigs. The Twilight alum and his ex-fiancée broke off the engagement a few months ago, prompting a lot of fans that this is the “Fireworks” singer’s chance for love. Rumors are rife that she has been dating the actor for months, but what’s more interesting is that his parents are allegedly rooting for her instead of the English songstress.

An unnamed source recently spoke with Life & Style Weekly and said that the Pattinson’s parents are rooting for Katy Perry. The insider went on to say that his mom and dad want him to settle down with the pop star. What’s more is that his parents think that the 31-year-old actor and FKA Twigs were “not a good fit.” R-Pattz previously said during an interview with Howard Stern that he did his best to protect his ex-fiancée. He revealed that Twigs suffered racial disparagement because he dated her. Most of them didn’t understand why he was dating her in the first place.

Now that Robert Pattinson is a single man, most fans are thrilled about his rumored relationship with Katy Perry. According to the news publication’s source, the 33-year-old singer is now ready to tie the knot with the Good Time actor. However, “she’s hot and he’s cold, she’s yes and he’s no,” according to Life & Style Weekly.

“Rob’s parents approve of Katy and want him to settle down. They never thought he and FKA Twigs were a good fit, but they’re rooting for him and Katy.”

Off. A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 6, 2018 at 10:53am PST

Unfortunately, Robert Pattinson is still having a good time for being single and getting married is not his priority at this time. He reportedly told his friends that following his break-up with Twigs, he has already shelved marriage for life. The former couple dated for three years and their fans were looking forward to seeing them tying the knot. However, keeping their relationship low-key still didn’t work for them.

The source added that Robert Pattinson is Perry’s type of man – a sexy English guy with a cool personality. Apparently, fans were amused with it as her ex-husband, comedian Russell Brand, 42, is also British. She was married to him for two years, but they decided to divorce in 2012 as it was hard for them to see each other, according to Brand.

Recently, a source told In Touch Weekly that Perry is upset that Robert Pattinson is dating multiple women. However, fact-checking site Gossip Cop reported that they were told that there is no truth to these rumors.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Robert Pattinson also dated his Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart for four years.