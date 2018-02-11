‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eli And Rafe Swaps Stories Of Who They Bedded, Complicated Matters Of The Heart

Days of our Lives spoilers tease exciting scenes will unfold during Valentine’s Week. Eli (Lamon Archey) and Rafe (Galen Gering) will swap stories on the things they did but should not have. Meanwhile, Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) can’t hold her curiosity any longer.

Spoilers for next week suggest that the boys will get around to confessing who they slept with. It seems like it will be a serious case of kiss and tell.

Who Slept With Who

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week suggest that Eli will confide in Rafe. He will reveal that he slept with Lani (Sal Stowers). He might also slip in the little detail that the baby is his or Rafe might put two and two together.

The two will swap secrets since Rafe will also reveal he spent the night with Sami (Alison Sweeney). Given the nature of these mysteries, it needs to stay between the two of them.

Next week will be grating on Rafe since he still feels guilty about sleeping with Sami and lying to Hope. Nevertheless, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) will prepare a special camping trip for him.

Curiosity Kills

Meanwhile, Claire won’t be able to contain her curiosity any longer. Days of our Lives spoilers tease she will confront Ciara (Victoria Konefal), and it seems like Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Ciara will go on a motorcycle trip.

If she slipped during the conversation with Claire, she has to come clean and tell Tripp about it.

Anna will also have another person believing her account since Days of our Lives spoilers hint Roman will tell her she has his unwavering trust.

Wedding Bells Or Not

As revealed by prior spoilers, JJ (Casey Moss) will ask Lani an important question. From the looks of it, JJ will be down on his knees with a red box in his hand. It’s time to pop the question, and it seems like there will be wedding bells soon.

In the latest #DAYS, Will confronts John with his deadly secret.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/OKnvAqBVTJ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) February 10, 2018

The cliffhanger for Friday’s episode ends with Stefan being quite the busybody. Day of our Lives spoilers from She Knows tease he will get cozy with Melinda Trask, and he will also discover something shocking.

Salem is an endless mine for secrets and Stefan might have stumbled on something related to Abigail. As for other characters in town, Days of our Lives spoilers hint there’s a shocking hostage situation in the week of Feb. 19, and it seems like the appalling conclusion to John’s unusual behavior will finally come to light.