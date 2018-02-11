NBA Rumors: Former MVP Derrick Rose Drawing Intrigue From The Washington Wizards, Says ‘ESPN’

Former NBA MVP Derrick Rose is in search of a new team. There are NBA rumors circulating about where Derrick Rose will play next.

Derrick Rose was initially part of a three-team swap (courtesy of NBA.com) involving the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sacramento Kings, and Utah Jazz. Rose, formerly of the Cavaliers, was traded to the Jazz, along with forward Jae Crowder.

The Jazz were rumored to have been targeting Jae Crowder in a trade during the offseason. However, the Jazz waived Derrick Rose just days after acquiring him, according to Sports Illustrated.

Derrick Rose is now a free agent, but one who is not expected to be available for long. A handful of teams are intrigued by the idea of having him on their roster. With several NBA teams looking for point guard help, Derrick Rose will have some options.

An obvious team interested in Derrick Rose are the Minnesota Timberwolves. A reunion with his former Chicago Bulls’ head coach Tom Thibodeau is something that Derrick Rose will contemplate.

The prospects of Derrick Rose joining the Timberwolves have been discussed internally, according to the Star Tribune. Rose has his former Bulls’ teammates Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson both on board with the idea as well.What seemed like a sure thing with Derrick Rose and the Minnesota Timberwolves, now it does not appear to be a slam dunk after all.

The Jazz have released Derrick Rose following the 3-team trade. https://t.co/qAx8N10LOC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 10, 2018

ESPN is reporting that the Washington Wizards are looking into signing Derrick Rose. The Wizards present a significant advantage over every team in the running for Rose.

The Wizards can offer Rose what the Timberwolves cannot — an opportunity to start.

John Wall is the regular starting point guard for the Washington Wizards, but he will miss a considerable amount of time (courtesy of Bleacher Report) as he recovers from a knee procedure. The Wizards are making up for the loss of Wall with Tomas Satoransky and Tim Frazier to handle the point guard duties.

The Wizards would provide Derrick Rose a perfect landing spot. Rose can showcase himself for NBA teams that will be interested in him during the summer.

How soon Derrick Rose signs with a team is undetermined. It could be quick as his opportunities will dwindle if he waits too long. Look for Derrick Rose to land with the Minnesota Timberwolves or Washington Wizards quickly.