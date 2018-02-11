Brad Pitt And Angelina’s Divorce Court Hearings Will Reportedly Be Open To The Public, Radar Online Says

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce proceedings could soon have an audience. Radar Online reports that the couple has hired a temporary judge named John W. Ouderkirk to handle the case. Based on court documents that Radar obtained,there’s a stipulation that all hearings in front of a temporary judge are available to the public ” with no restriction on attendances that would not be applicable if the proceedings were held in a courthouse.”

Furthermore, Radar says that the minutes from Jolie and Pitt’s last time in court reveal that the proceedings before the temporary judge “shall be heard at a site easily accessible to the public with “appropriate seating for those who make known their plan to attend hearings.”

To protect their privacy Pitt and Jolie can ask the court to seal confidentiality agreements or other orders that were filed before a supervising judge.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were together for 12 years. Many fans were shocked when the news of their divorce went public in September 2016. As Popsugar recalls, Jolie’s attorney soon stated that their breakup was for the “health of the family.” In a separate statement, Pitt stated that he was “saddened” by the split but that his focus moving forward was on the well being of their six children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11 and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt to continue peaceful divorce talks https://t.co/Feu1QdHOfT pic.twitter.com/zbN76wYEAF — Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) February 8, 2018

As Us Weekly notes, news that Angelina filed for divorce followed an incident on a plane that reportedly involved Pitt and their oldest son, Maddox. The FBI investigated Brad for child abuse allegations but the case was dropped.

Since their breakup, tabloids have speculated about the details of the divorce and their love lives after the split. One publication claimed that Jolie and Pitt divorced over arguments about their children’s education. The tabloid alleged that Brad wanted their kids to have a regular life and schooling but that Angelina wanted something more unorthodox that involved red carpets and exotic trips. Those rumors were debunked by celebrity rumor watchdog, Gossip Cop.

As for their love lives post-split, there’s been lots of speculation that Brad might get back together with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, even though she’s currently married to actor Justin Theroux. Another tabloid, Life & Style alleged that Aniston and Pitt were giving their relationship a second chance and “bonding” since he broke up with Angelina Jolie. But Gossip Cop debunked that story as well.