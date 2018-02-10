‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Maxie Rages At Lulu, Dante Takes Sides, Marriage Implodes

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) is about to go to war with her best friend Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) and things will get ugly fast. Lulu talked to Peter August (Wes Ramsey), Faison’s secret son, at the funeral, but little does she know that he’s her co-culprit in setting up Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) to be murdered by his dreadful dad. Lulu mentioned that she had not seen Maxie since Nathan’s death, but she had no idea that Maxie was harboring so much anger. Things explode on Monday.

Maxie Lashes Out On Monday

As GH spoilers indicate, the shocking conversation that started on Friday’s episode continues. The recap reminds that when Lulu said she was sorry for her loss, Maxie told her that she should be sorry since she got him killed. Lulu’s jaw dropped but then the episode ended, and we’ll have to wait until Monday to see this tense situation devolve even more. The General Hospital spoilers promo for February 12 shows Maxie telling Lulu that she “took everything from me” and Lulu is further shocked.

Lulu is already feeling guilty about the outcome of her article, but she had no idea that she would face Maxie’s wrath. After all, it was Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) that killed Nathan, not Lulu, but the aspiring journalist certainly played a role. Actually, Lulu doesn’t even know the role she played. It was more than just an interviewer and writer — it was a pawn. Peter used Lulu to get to Nathan, get his interview, and draw out Faison so that Peter could hopefully take him down. The plan failed.

Peter Acknowledges Losing His Brother

Also, on Monday’s episode, we’ll see Peter at Nathan’s grave, according to General Hospital spoilers, and he says he’s sorry that Nathan’s “luck ran out” but how sorry is Peter really? Although some soap bloggers that write outrageous headlines to upset fans would have you believe that Peter is evil and his mom Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) will be forced to kill him soon, it’s just not true. Peter was unfortunate in that his dad’s a villain, and his mom ditched him, but he’s not a terrible guy.

So far, he’s saved Jason Morgan’s (Steve Burton) life and Maxie’s too when he distracted Faison when the bad guy was threatening her life. Peter will also hand over the memory stick soon so that Drew Cain (Billy Miller) can get his life back. Those good deeds aside, Peter might have a slight grudge against his half-brother had he lived. Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford) talked about Nathan’s happy childhood and how loved he was. That’s something that Peter never got to experience and likely envies.

Getting through today will be the hardest thing Maxie might ever do.

Help us say goodbye to Nathan West; a heartbreaking, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/GRHVGohUBj — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 9, 2018

Maxie Cuts Lulu Out Of Her Life

General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central for next week promise that Lulu is shaken to the core after the cemetery showdown with her BFF who now, apparently, is her ex-bestie. Maxie can’t forgive Lulu for her role in Nathan’s death and the fact that Maxie’s child will never know its father. Lulu is further shaken when her hubby Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) doesn’t comfort her. Dante doesn’t disagree with Maxie – he also thinks Lulu played a role in his partner’s death and Dante can’t let it go.

With Lulu reeling from losing her best friend and Dante turning a cold shoulder, she runs into Peter next week, and he offers the comfort she needs. GH fans can see the groundwork being laid for Peter and Lulu to get involved. Unless Dante can find a way to forgive his wife, they might bust up for good this time. When Dante was packing up Nathan’s desk at the PCPD, you could see the grief rolling off him in waves. Knowing Lulu played a part in this loss is too much to handle, and he might walk away.

What do you think, GH fans? Is Lante strong enough to withstand this tragedy? Will Maxie ever forgive Lulu? Catch up on the latest ABC soap scoop on Drew losing his memories of Sam and Scout, action for the next two weeks in Port Charles, and Nelle’s awful plan to gaslight Carly. Watch ABC every day for new GH episodes and check back often for the latest General Hospital spoilers.