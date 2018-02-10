Fans Believe Jinger Duggar Vuolo Or Jessa Duggar Seewald Will Make A Big Announcement This Weekend

Jinger Duggar Vuolo recently posted to her Instagram that she and husband Jeremy Vuolo had returned to Arkansas to visit her family. Fans of the mega-clan think there is only one reason why she and Jeremy have made the trip to see her parents and siblings: there is going to be a major announcement on the horizon.

For quite a while now, fans have speculated that Jessa Duggar Seewald and husband Ben Seewald are expecting baby number three. There has been no confirmation of this, but fans have stated that there has not been a photo of Jessa’s full body in over two months, which could indicate that she and Ben are expecting.

Fans also believe that Jessa Duggar Seewald would wait until Jinger Duggar Vuolo was present in order to make the big announcement. She and Jinger have always been best friends growing up, and it is no secret that the pair shares a special bond. As such, there is no way she would make such a big announcement without having her closest sister there with her to share in her joy.

There are other theories by fans, however, who believe that Jinger Duggar Vuolo might be revealing the gender of her baby. The mother-to-be is finally far enough along that she could conceivably know his or her gender.

Visiting the family ❤️ A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Feb 10, 2018 at 8:54am PST

Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo are the only Duggar couple to have not announced they were expecting within a few months of the honeymoon. Instead, the pair waited more than a year to get pregnant. Some believe this was on purpose and the pair were taking birth control, while others think they had trouble conceiving. Thus far, every other married Duggar has made a pregnancy announcement almost three months exactly after their wedding date.

Some speculate that the Duggar family plans weddings around the bride’s ovulation cycle to make sure that she gets pregnant on the honeymoon. Many feel this is detrimental to the young woman, as often times she is as young as 18 or 19 when getting married, and not even 20 before she announces her first pregnancy of what is expected to be many.