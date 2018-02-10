‘Sex And The City’ Feud Update: Kim Cattrall Tells Sarah Jessica Parker ‘You Are Not My Friend’

Fans who are holding out hope for a Sex and the City 3 movie may want to give this wish up for good. Based on a recent social media post by Cattrall to Sarah Jessica Parker declaring that “you are not my friend,” it appears that the relationship between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker is irreparable.

On Saturday morning, Cattrall took to Instagram to vent her anger at her former Sex and the City co-star.

“My mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ “

Kim then went on to state that SJP reaching out to her during this time has not been taken as an act of kindness, but instead, that of a mean girl.

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

Then the Mannequin star declared that SJC is not “family,” and asked the Divorce star to discontinue to discuss the Cattrall family tragedy to improve the public’s image of her.

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Cattrall then ended the Instagram post with a request for SJP to “Copy and paste link” and then posted a link to a New York Post article entitled “Inside the Mean Girls Culture That Destroyed Sex and the City.”

This particular piece thoroughly went through the long and winded history of the relationship between the two actresses, starting with SJP’s October announcement that there would not be a third movie, yet pointed out that SJC “didn’t point fingers” at the reason for this failure.

Yet, they contend, the next day that blank was filled in with Kim Cattrall. She was “blamed” by the Daily Mail for making “demands” that ultimately caused the demise of any hope for a third movie, making her once again, the bad guy, to SJP’s squeaky clean good girl.

The piece chronicled how rumors of “jealousy, rivalry and money” between Cattrall and Parker always pitted Cattrall as the villain while Parker kept up her “nice-girl image.”

The chaos surrounding a possible third Sex and the City movie is not a change in their relationship. The New York Post contends that at the root of the conflict is a clique that formed with Parker and the other two co-costars, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, who all allegedly ganged up on Kim Cattrall. They contend that Cattrall has always been the fall guy.

What inspired Cattrall to post this piece during her time of mourning? Most likely a recent Sarah Jessica Parker interview discussing the death of Cattrall’s brother, as well as the possibility of a third Sex and the City movie.

On Thursday, ET spoke to Sarah Jessica Parker in New York City about “the drama” surrounding her former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall. SJP, who was at the Paley Center for Media’s An Evening With the Cast of Divorce indicated that “family comes first” before the disagreement about the possibility of a third Sex and the City movie.

Parker explained that despite their estrangement and disagreement about a third movie, based on the popular HBO show, she revealed that she was sending her former co-star “love and condolences.”

“If somebody in your life, whether you’re in touch with them or not, [is] suffering for any reason, it’s involuntary that you want to convey condolences or sadness or just let someone know you’re thinking about them.”

On Thursday, Sarah Jessica Parker also told fans via ET that there is still a chance there will be a third movie and that “everybody’s inclined to consider it.”

The Cattrall family has been in mourning since Kim’s brother, Christopher Cattrall who had been reported missing, was found dead on Monday. The cause of his death was not revealed, but according to CNN, it was “not suspicious.” The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.