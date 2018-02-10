TLC Releases New ‘Counting On’ Promo Pic; See Which Duggars Are Featured And Who Is Wearing A Short Skirt

The new promo picture for the next season of Counting On is here, and fans are ecstatic to see which Duggar family members the network will be featuring during this next season.

Fans of Counting On are aware that Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar Dillard have quit the show under dubious circumstances. As such, they are not featured in any promo material.

Derick Dillard is said to have been fired from the series after making comments about fellow TLC star, Jazz Jennings, saying that “transgender is a myth.” Jazz stars on her own series, I Am Jazz, and Derick expressed he did not think it was appropriate for TLC to have her on the network.

He later stated that he was not fired from the show, but that he and Jill decided they no longer wanted to be on the series. He did not state why this was the case, but stated that his family had decided to move in a different direction.

The promo for the newest series of Counting Oncan be found here. Featured on the poster are Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband, Austin Forsyth, Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, Kendra Caldwell Duggar and Joe Duggar, Jana Duggar, Jessa Duggar Seewald, her husband Ben Seewald, both of their children, John David Duggar and Josiah Duggar. While Josiah Duggar is not normally featured on the show, his courtship with Lauren Swanson has sealed his spot.

Fans remarked that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s skirt was a lot shorter than any she had worn before, though for anyone other than the Duggar family, it would probably be considered totally normal. However, fans were quick to say they loved Joy’s “sexy” style and hoped she would wear it more often.

Kendra Caldwell Duggar is also featured on the promo picture, as her wedding with Joe Duggar will prominently feature on the new series. Some fans were annoyed at this since they already featured her engagement and wedding on the show last season, but this season would be all about the run-up to her wedding as well as Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Austin Forsyth’s honeymoon.