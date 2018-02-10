The Tesla Model 3 Does 0-60 MPH In 4.4 – 4.6 Seconds, Way Faster Than Tesla’s Claims

Tesla claims that the long-range RWD Model 3 can hit 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds. While significantly slower than its larger and more premium siblings — the Model S and the Model X — the Model 3’s listed 5.1-second 0-60 mph time is still pretty impressive. If recent real-world tests are any indication, however, it seems like Tesla had actually been way too conservative with the listed specs of its mass-market compact electric saloon.

Recently, a couple of auto enthusiasts in YouTube, Brooks of DragTimes and Parker of Vehicle Virgins, were able to get their hands on a Model 3. Both YouTubers took Tesla’s latest vehicle for a spin with their VBOX Sport Performance Meters, and both times, the Tesla proved to be much, much faster than what the Elon Musk-led electric car company listed for the vehicle.

Brooks of DragTimes, for one, tested the vehicle on a casual drive. During the course of the video, the drag racing enthusiast was pleasantly surprised to see that the Model 3 registered a 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds, a full half-second faster than Tesla’s listed 0-60 performance. As noticed by members of the Tesla community, the results of Brooks’ run in the Model 3 were already close to Model S 75D territory, making the acceleration of the compact electric sedan incredibly impressive.

Parker of Vehicle Virgins, on the other hand, conducted a more elaborate test on the Model 3. During his review of the electric car, Parker was equally surprised at the performance of the vehicle. Testing the car on what seems to be a mountain pass, the Model 3 was able to consistently hit 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds, a full 0.70 seconds faster than Tesla’s claimed performance for the car. It should be noted, however, that Parker’s run was conducted on what appeared to be a downhill slope, which could explain the 0.20-second difference between his run and the one performed by Brooks.

Tesla has pretty much been underselling the Model 3 since it was released. Not long after the company was overwhelmed with the sheer number of reservations for the mass market compact electric sedan, the California-based electric car company started anti-selling the vehicle, comparing it unfavorably against its more premium sibling, the Model S. Despite all the anti-selling, however, the Model 3 continues to be a bestseller for the California-based electric car maker, gaining more reservations by the day.

Considering the real-world performance of the car, however, it is not difficult to see why the auto community seems to have fallen in love with Elon Musk’s latest and most disruptive vehicle to date. The car, after all, boasts an acceleration worthy of the Tesla name, as shown in a recent report from the Inquisitr, which featured a Model 3 humiliating a 2017 Ford Mustang with Ecoboost on the drag strip.

Check out DragTimes‘ and Vehicle Virgins‘ videos on the Model 3 below.