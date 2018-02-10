Diamondbacks And Red Sox Still In The Mix For J.D. Martinez

With spring training around the corner, two MLB teams appear in the running for J.D. Martinez. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox remain in contact with J.D. Martinez and his representatives. Martinez, a 30-year-old outfielder, is one of several top players available on the market.

J.D. Martinez joins a list which includes Yu Darvish, Alex Cobb, Jake Arrieta, and Eric Hosmer as players who are looking for a landing spot. The MLB free agency market is a little blurry for each of the aforementioned players, with the exception of J.D. Martinez. Where Martinez decides to play may come down to two teams.

According to MLB.com, the Diamondbacks and Red Sox have gained the most traction in contract negotiations with J.D. Martinez. For Martinez, it could come down to a franchise he has become familiar with or taking the most money on the table.

The amount of ground gained by the Boston Red Sox in contract talks may be superseded by the Arizona Diamondbacks. J.D. Martinez and the Red Sox are currently at a stalemate.

J.D. Martinez, who is represented by agent Scott Boras, has received a five-year, $125 million offer on the table from the Red Sox. The impasse between the two sides comes down to Martinez wanting more years, according to MLB.com. The contract dispute has swung the door open for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Where J.D. Martinez hits home runs in the upcoming MLB season has yet to be determined. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox are in the running. Harry How / Getty Images

The Arizona Diamondbacks do not have the spending cache of the Boston Red Sox. However, they can match or beat Boston’s firm offer.

J.D. Martinez has two types of offers to consider with the Diamondbacks involved. There are short-term and long-term opportunities awaiting J.D. Martinez in Arizona, according to Bleacher Report via Bob Nightengale. If the free agency market continues to move slowly, the Diamondbacks may have their way.

Free agent JD Martinez, who has a 5-year offer from the #Redsox for at least $120, million has discussed short-term as well as long-term proposals with the #Dbacks — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 8, 2018

With the Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox in place as the two known teams bidding for J.D. Martinez, it would not come as a surprise if other clubs join in. The longer J.D. Martinez’s contractual status goes unsettled, the more likely a couple of mystery teams can pursue him.

One of the teams which could be waiting for J.D. Martinez’s market to dwindle is the Chicago White Sox.

Despite undergoing a full rebuild the Chicago White Sox have plenty of money that they can offer J.D. Martinez. Also, the White Sox have a need for a player who can spend some time at designated hitter. J.D. Martinez could be a fit.

As the Chicago White Sox young players complete their growing pains, J.D. Martinez will be at the apex of his baseball prime. Many people believe that the White Sox are ahead of schedule.

Another team which could be waiting to see what happens to J.D. Martinez are the New York Yankees. The Yankees are an obvious fit with J.D. Martinez, if for no other reason than to stick it to the Boston Red Sox.

In the end, it still may come down to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox for J.D. Martinez. The contract which Martinez signs will set the tone for the other remaining free agents that are not pitchers.