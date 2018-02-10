Android Oreo Is Rolling Out To Samsung Galaxy S6 And Note 5 Too

For a while, there have been rumors about the possible software update for Samsung Galaxy S6 and its variants, as well as Galaxy Note 5, to Android Oreo. Now, recent updates in T-Mobile’s support pages for the said devices confirm that the latest version of Google’s Android software will roll out to these old devices.

T-Mobile and Samsung agreed to support new software update

U.S. carrier T-Mobile indicated in its support pages for Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge+, and Note 5 that it has reached an agreement with the device manufacturer to support a new software update. The note says, “Phase: Complete: Version 8.0 Oreo.”

This comes as a pleasant surprise to the owners of the said devices that are about to turn three years old. Enjoying the newest features that come with the latest software is sure to be a sweet treat. However, there are no further details yet on when Android Oreo will start rolling out to these devices. Whether other carriers will also get the update to their customers will remain to be seen as well.

Google unveiled Android Oreo in August 2017, and it first came to the company’s new flagship Pixel devices. As normal, it takes a while for other non-Pixel devices to receive the new software.

This week, Android Oreo started rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus. Germany is the first market to receive the newest Android release. Users who participated in the beta tests are also the ones who first receive the fresh update before it rolls out to regular S8 users who are currently in Android Nougat, CNET reports.

Galaxy S6 and Samsung’s other 2015 flagships on T-Mobile will get Android Oreo https://t.co/meFVCdAoks — Pocketnow (@Pocketnow) February 10, 2018

Android Oreo features

Among the new features that users will enjoy once they have updated to Android Oreo are faster performance, picture-in-picture, autofill, and better battery life. Android Oreo lets you get started on your tasks faster with two times boot speed when powering up. It also helps to minimize background activities in the apps you don’t usually use.

Autofill remembers your login details so you can login swiftly to your favorite apps, with your permission of course. The picture-in-picture feature allows you to see two apps at the same time, such as making a video call while browsing your calendar.