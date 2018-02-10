Keyshia Cole Reportedly Quits ‘Love And Hip Hop Hollywood,’ According To ‘The Jasmine Brand’

Grammy-nominated singer Keyshia Cole will reportedly not be returning to Love andHip Hop Hollywood after appearing in the fourth season, according to The Jasmine Brand.

The publication also alleges that Fetty Wap’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his baby, Masika Kalysha, will also be leaving the series. Keyshia Cole appeared with her ex-husband Daniel “Booby” Gibson as they were finalizing their divorce.

Cole revealed that she was only interested in the franchise to promote her new album, which is why it comes as no surprise that the singer may not return for the fifth season of Love andHip Hop Hollywood.

K.Michelle, who has appeared in the Atlanta version of Love and Hip Hop, is expected to replace Keyshia Cole in the upcoming season.

According to a BET report, K.Michelle is already feuding on Twitter with LHHH couple A1 and Lyrica.

Keyshia Cole released her seventh studio album 11:11 Reset after her appearance on LHHH. Cole also performed her single “You” in the finale.

The “Heaven Sent” singer is yet to confirm or deny the rumor about her departure. During her appearance on the series, Cole and her ex-husband’s relationship improved and they were living together despite being separated.

They maintain a co-parenting relationship for their son, Daniel Gibson Jr. Cole also appeared with her birth father Virgil Hunter, who she met after 34 years of not knowing him.

Since her stint on LHHH, Keyshia Cole has also made guest appearances on Lip Sync Battle, MTV’s Wild ‘N Out, and Animal Planet’s Tanked.

Keyshia Cole recently lost a court case stemming from an attack at Birdman’s home. Cole was sued for the 2014 incident and was ordered to pay the victim $100,000 in damages.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, Keyshia Cole spoke about staying out of trouble and focusing on raising her son. The singer didn’t confirm whether she is in a new relationship but tells the host that she is not interested in rekindling a romance with her ex-husband, Daniel Gibson.

Love andHip Hop Hollywood Season 5 is expected to premiere in July 2018. The new cast for the upcoming season is yet to be confirmed by VH1. The 36-year-old singer is not reported to be appearing in any other Love and Hip Hop franchise.