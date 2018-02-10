Timothy Nolan: Former Donald Trump Campaign Manager Sentenced To 20 Years For Child Sex Trafficking

Tim Nolan was once riding high as a top-ranking judge and Donald Trump’s campaign manager in Kentucky, but now he is headed to prison for the next 20 years after being convicted on several counts of child sex trafficking.

Nolan agreed this week to spend two decades in prison after pleading guilty to 21 counts, dating back all the way to 2004. As the Cincinnati Enquirer reported, Nolan used drugs and threats of arrest or eviction to coerce underage girls into sex acts. The 71-year-old Nolan was quiet through the sentencing phase of the trial, the report noted, thanking his attorneys and the judge as well as a doctor who he said: “made me realize things.”

As Nolan pleaded guilty to the various charges, the court offered some short details of many of the instances of abuse. In some cases, Nolan paid painkillers and heroin in exchange for sex. At least one victim lived on Nolan’s property, and he used threats of eviction to get the victim to perform sex acts on him.

As part of the plea deal, Tim Nolan will also be forced to pay a fine of $110,000, which the Kentucky GOP noted will go largely toward the Human Trafficking Victims Fund established in 2013.

Tim Nolan is not the first former Donald Trump campaign manager to get in trouble for child sex charges. Late last year, former Oklahoma campaign chair Ralph Shortey pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking after he was caught in a hotel room with an underage boy.

Shortey had a reputation as a hard-line Republican who earned national news for some unusual proposals, including a 2012 bill calling for a ban on aborted fetuses in food products. As The Huffington Post noted at the time, Shortey said he had read an article online about an anti-abortion group boycotting companies that allegedly used embryonic stem cells in the development of artificial sweeteners, which inspired him to write the legislation. There were no proven cases of that happening, however.

While Tim Nolan will spend the next 20 years in prison, his sentence could have been much longer. He originally faced more than 100 years for the 28 felony charges he faced. He will be forced to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life as well.