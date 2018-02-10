Family Pleads With El Chapo’s Cartel To Help Find Kidnapped Loved Ones

The families of two policemen, José Antonio Saavedra Ortega and Yosimar García Cruz, have reportedly asked El Chapo’s cartel for help in locating them. The two were kidnapped in January last year by armed men. Investigations by authorities apparently yielded nothing, leading their families to despair.

According to the letter, which has been posted on Twitter, the families pleaded with their kidnappers to return their loved ones or at least say where to find them. The letter also asks for help from the Sinaloa Cartel leaders.

“We come to you begging and pleading for you to help us put an end to this torture… We expect a response and a miracle and if you can help us to make this happen our families will be grateful for life.”

Apparently, no reports about their disappearance have been provided by the police for over a year. On why she chose to seek help from organized crime, Yosimar García’s mother, Maria Isabel, says, “All I want is peace in my heart, as a mother.” This was while speaking to El Pais. According to her revelation, her son followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the police force in Culiacan.

He worked there for several years before the unfortunate events that led to his disappearance. Their kidnapping is alleged to have been linked to disagreements between members of the police following the arrests of key members of a criminal organization. But according to Isabel, her family does not want to blame anyone and only wants her son back.

Names of jurors serving at El Chapo's trial in New York will be withheld to protect them from possible intimidation, harm. https://t.co/ZO73Y7doDo — The Associated Press (@AP) February 7, 2018

Statistically, José Antonio and Yosimar García are among the reported 30,000 missing persons in Mexico. The country has seen a spike in deaths and kidnappings in the past two years since the extradition of drug lord El Chapo to the United States. His extradition led to a power vacuum that caused an increase in violence, as smaller groups fought for territories under his influence.

That said, Culiacan is one of the Sinaloa Cartel’s strongholds, hence the request for help from the missing cops’ families. Guzman’s cartel maintains an unrivaled network of contacts in the criminal underworld in Sinaloa, something that the municipal and federal police may not have. This is one of the reasons cited for contacting high ranking members of El Chapo’s cartel, according to a close relative of Antonio Saavedra.