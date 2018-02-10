WWE Rumors: Bill Goldberg Returning At ‘WrestleMania 34’ For One More Match, Per ‘The Sun’

Bill Goldberg is one of the greatest superstars in the history of wrestling, and he will take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame the night before WrestleMania 34. Goldberg is the headliner for this year’s class, but the latest rumors suggest that there are bigger plans for him, which is one more match at WrestleMania 34.

As first reported by ESPN, Goldberg was the first name revealed for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class that also includes The Dudley Boyz. The 51-year-old wrestling legend’s resume is very impressive with World Heavyweight Championship and WWE Universal Title reigns during his brief WWE career. Goldberg is also a one-time WCW World Heavyweight champion, two-time WCW United States champion, and a one-time WCW World Tag Team champion with Bret Hart.

According to The Sun, the WWE is reportedly considering bringing back Goldberg for one final match at WrestleMania 34. The report noted that the WWE wants Goldberg to win the fifth Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal to make it one of the biggest moments of the year. Goldberg last wrestled at WrestleMania 33 last year when he lost the WWE Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar. He also had three more matches during his return that included a Royal Rumble match appearance.

Bill Goldberg celebrates after winning the WWE Universal Championship. WWE

One of the possible reasons why the WWE would want someone like Bill Goldberg to win the match is to make the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal a bigger deal. PW Insider (h/t Wrestling Inc.) reported last week that the WWE wants to capitalize on the premiere of the Andre The Giant documentary produced by Bill Simmons and HBO.

The documentary is set to air on the Tuesday after WrestleMania 34 and if the ratings for it are good, HBO could do more projects with the WWE. The first ever Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal happened at WrestleMania 30, which was won by Cesaro. Other previous winners include Big Show, Baron Corbin, and Mojo Rawley last year.

The WWE has not used the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal to elevate new stars. Cesaro is still in the tag team division after five years while Big Show is close to retirement. On the other hand, Corbin is currently in the doghouse, which saw him lose the Money in the Bank briefcase. Finally, Rawley has not done anything significant since winning besides turning heel.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that these are just purely speculative at the moment. Please take these rumors with a grain of salt. The WWE tends to change their plans on a regular basis and they are expected to make a lot of them during the very stressful road to WrestleMania.