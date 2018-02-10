Chuck Liddell Talks About His ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Eviction, Real-Life Friendship With James Maslow

The Celebrity Big Brother backstabbing has begun. In a last-minute vote switch, mixed martial artist Chuck Liddell was the first star voted out of the Celebrity Big Brother house. In a post-eviction chat with host Julie Chen, Liddell admitted that while the original plan was to get James Maslow out of the house, he had a feeling he was a goner when the other houseguests started acting funny toward him in the hours shortly before the live eviction.

Chuck Liddell talked to Entertainment Weekly after his Celebrity Big Brother eviction. The UFC Hall of Famer, who has a real-life friendship with Maslow, said he was surprised to see the Big Time Rush star in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

“James [is] a friend of mine and I know him outside the house,” Chuck told EW.

“I met him through a mutual friend and we hung out quite a few times. I have his number in my phone. I’ve known him for a while…Neither one of us had any idea we were going to be in the house. He and I have been busy and haven’t talked in a long time…It was nice to reconnect with him.”

Liddell joked that he pleads the fifth on what a night out with Maslow entails.

“We go out and have a good time. We’ve been to quite a few places, quite a few parties,” Chuck said.

Monty Brinton / CBS

While they are friends in real life, Chuck Liddell and James Maslow couldn’t have been more opposite in the Celebrity Big Brother game. Liddell said that while he likes James, his pal “rubbed a few people the wrong way a couple of times.” Chuck revealed that while James plays a great social game, he doesn’t always get along with Keshia Knight Pulliam or Brandi Glanville in the Big Brother house.

While he questioned his own social game, Chuck Liddell’s biggest mistake in the game may have been his decision to open his Celebrity Big Brother gift bag. That move spawned a change to the Head of Household’s original evection nominees, Metta World Peace and Mark McGrath. It should be noted that Metta was petitioning to go home because he misses his family.

In three weeks, Chuck Liddell will cast his own vote to crown the very first winner of Celebrity Big Brother. Chuck revealed that he plans to watch the tapes of the first three shows to see who betrayed him. In the meantime, Liddell has already put his name in the hat for The Amazing Race. The prize for the continent-crossing CBS reality show is $1 million as opposed to Celebrity Big Brother’s much smaller $250,000 prize. Chuck told EW he has been trying to get on The Amazing Race for a long time and he is hoping that now it will work out.

You can see Chuck Liddell’s Celebrity Big Brother eviction and interview below.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.