Carrie Underwood Could’ve Competed In The Winter Olympics

Carrie Underwood may have shot to fame 13 years ago after winning American Idol, but it turns out she once had big dreams to compete in a competition of an entirely different nature. The star – who’s collaboration with Ludacris, “The Champion,” is currently serving as the soundtrack to NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics – revealed that she actually had dreams of becoming a figure skater when she was a kid.

The star spoke about her athletic aspirations this week, where she revealed that she once “dreamed” of hitting the ice to perform a routine and was always fascinated by the athletes who danced on the ice.

“Growing up, I always loved figure skating. I always thought the girls were so beautiful and graceful and strong and athletic,” Underwood said per Sounds Like Nashville when asked which of the Winter Olympics sports was her favorite growing up, teasing that we potentially could have seen her on the ice rather than the stage in an alternate universe.

“I mean, I remember dancing around our living room pretending I was an ice skater, even though I’d never been on the ice before,” Carrie then continued of what could potentially have been her alternate career, adding that the sport is “always one that’s fun to watch.”

“I am always in awe just how high everyone jumps and twists and spins. It’s incredible,” she added.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

But while Carrie may have dreamt of being a figure skater when she was young, there’s actually another winter sport that she’s loving now.

The star – who actually married NHL star Mike Fisher in 2010 – revealed this week that she now loves tuning in to the hockey games which take place during the sporting event, which is being held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, this year.

“I didn’t know that much about hockey growing up in Oklahoma and now, obviously, that I’m married to a hockey player, he’s tuning in,” Underwood said of what she’ll be glued to during the 2018 Winter Olympics this year.

“I’m into hockey these days,” the “Blown Away” singer then continued of her current favorite winter sport, as Carrie’s often spotted supporting her husband on the ice from the crowd while attending Nashville Predators games to show her love for the man.

“So, it’s something that is fun to watch and I’m glad it’s something I’ve gotten into,” Carrie then admitted of her passion for the game. “I’m glad that I get to watch even more hockey during the Olympics.”

Underwood’s big confession comes shortly after the singer gave fans a sweet glimpse into her personal life with husband Mike and their 2-year-old son Isaiah earlier this week.

The seven-time Grammy winner posted a sweet photo sharing her son’s unique brown squiggle painting, which she revealed on Instagram was supposed to resemble her hair.

Amid calls for her to perform the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show next year after kicking off NBC’s coverage of the 2018 games earlier this month, Carrie’s currently working on her upcoming sixth studio album after teasing in a blog post shared with her official fan club in late December that she’s heading back into the studio and working hard on new music.

Underwood even called her new material, which will become her first album since she dropped Storyteller in 2015, her “best yet.”